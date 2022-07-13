BARTSCHER: Abortion numbers reveal the task ahead

On Friday, June 24, the US Supreme Court correctly decided that a right to elective abortion is not in the Constitution. This decision finally returns to the people in each state, through their elected representatives, a voice in this very important issue.

While we are celebrating a day we’ve long dreamed of, advocated for, and worked toward, that of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Pro-Life community knows there is much work yet to be done. We will continue helping women navigate pregnancies they did not plan for as we remind South Dakotans that the Pro-Life movement cares about the lives of mothers as well as their unborn children.

The South Dakota Department of Health has recently posted their latest report for ‘Induced Abortions’ that occurred in South Dakota in 2021. We are thankful that the 2021 total of 192 is the second lowest number of abortions in South Dakota since 1973. The lowest was 144 in 2020 when the Planned Parenthood facility in Sioux Falls did not do abortions for six months.

South Dakota has informed consent laws and protections against coercion established to protect mothers and their babies. Of the 222 women who completed the SD informed consent process in 2021, 30 chose to give their babies life. As stated above, 192 went on to have abortions here. One hundred and sixteen of these 222 women chose to view a sonogram of their baby and 77 chose to hear their baby’s heartbeat. Only six of these pregnant mothers were minors; their parents were notified and they all went on to have abortions in South Dakota.

However, we are also saddened because of the number of South Dakota women who are having abortions in neighboring states that do not have such consent laws and protections. In 2021, 158 South Dakota babies were aborted in Minnesota and 77 in Nebraska. We don’t have the numbers yet from Iowa.

Of course, now that Roe has been overturned and our South Dakota Trigger Law banning all ‘Induced Abortions’ except to save the life of the mother is in place, our future statistics will change dramatically. While we expect elective abortions in South Dakota, and in many of our surrounding states, to be drastically reduced or even eliminated, we know there will be an increase in pregnant mothers traveling to other states for abortions.

When it comes to abortion, we live in a very divided nation. We are grateful that states can now protect pregnant mothers and their babies from the destructive effect of abortion within their borders, but we must find ways of protecting those South Dakota mothers, especially those being pressured by others, from having abortions in other states.

Debbie Pease, South Dakota Right to Life’s Board President writes, "We must continue to educate about the devastating effects of abortion as we spotlight the resources and alternatives available for those who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy. We must continue to work and pray to change hearts and minds until we have a cultural shift where abortion is not just illegal, but unthinkable."

Dale Bartscher is the Executive Director of South Dakota Right to Life.