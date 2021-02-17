BARTSCHER: Free speech and privacy are American values

Free speech and the freedom to associate with others who share your beliefs have been a cornerstone of public discourse in the United States since the founding of our country.

Americans have also traditionally had the right to speak anonymously and privately support causes. That has often been some of the most important and impactful speech as our country has debated ideas that speak truth to power.

February has been nationally designated as ‘Black History Month’ and there are some valuable lessons for us to remember. During the fight for civil rights for African Americans, the state of Alabama tried to force The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to report the names and addresses of their supporters to the government. The NAACP knew that if their membership list was made public, those people would be targeted for harassment, intimidation, and even violence. So, they fought all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court and won. The Supreme Court said that donations to organizations like the NAACP—even if they take a position on political issues—can remain private so that people’s safety was protected.