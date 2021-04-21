BILKA: A South Dakota passenger rail vision

Passenger rail will provide a critical transportation option that has been lacking in the state for decades. No one mode of transportation is the be-all end-all; they must work together as one part of an interconnected, interdependent network. Improvements for passenger rail often have the side-effect of benefitting freight shipments on the same lines. Taken alone, freight (especially agricultural) transportation and passenger transportation each necessitate a reinvestment in rail; together, they compound the need. The incremental costs of upgrading rail lines to both support more freight traffic and accommodate one or two passenger trains per day is small compared to the vast economic and mobility benefits to South Dakotans. With bourgeoning out-of-state (and national) travel to South Dakota and a growing population, we need alternative methods of transportation complementing our highway and aviation options.