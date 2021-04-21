BILKA: A South Dakota passenger rail vision

Governor Noem, I hear you. As South Dakota’s former representative for the Rail Passengers Association (RPA), a national advocacy group fighting for enhanced passenger rail, I absolutely agree that Amtrak’s “Connects US” map is lacking. While it introduces some vital connections elsewhere, the proposal still leaves vast swaths of the country isolated and disconnected, including South Dakota. It’s time for a National Network vision that is truly national — a full, robust, network. I have evaluated and enhanced RPA’s vision map with connections to Aberdeen and Rapid City.
One cannot be surprised that the Mount Rushmore state was left off the Amtrak map when our own State Rail Plan does not include any passenger rail vision. Previously, consultants working on the Minnesota State Rail Plan proposed extending passenger rail from the Twin Cities to Sioux Falls. Yet when it came time for the 2014 South Dakota State Rail Plan, these same consultants chose to omit their earlier work, even though I brought up this inconsistency to the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) working group.
There are rampant misconceptions and misunderstanding about passenger rail and its feasibility, especially in the greater American West. In 1999, the late Dr. Adrian Herzog noted that Amtrak would benefit from more, not fewer, routes and services throughout the entire nation. The interstate long-distance trains provide a critical transportation connection for those living between the urban endpoints; we need more coverage routes. These trains are an economic boom for the communities they serve, communities comparable to those which could be served in South Dakota.
Passenger rail will provide a critical transportation option that has been lacking in the state for decades. No one mode of transportation is the be-all end-all; they must work together as one part of an interconnected, interdependent network. Improvements for passenger rail often have the side-effect of benefitting freight shipments on the same lines. Taken alone, freight (especially agricultural) transportation and passenger transportation each necessitate a reinvestment in rail; together, they compound the need. The incremental costs of upgrading rail lines to both support more freight traffic and accommodate one or two passenger trains per day is small compared to the vast economic and mobility benefits to South Dakotans. With bourgeoning out-of-state (and national) travel to South Dakota and a growing population, we need alternative methods of transportation complementing our highway and aviation options.
Today presents a rare opportunity for a badly-needed discussion on the future of passenger rail in this state and country. I urge Governor Noem and the state legislature to direct SDDOT to thoroughly investigate passenger rail in the Mount Rushmore state before the “die is cast” on any infrastructure proposal. With well-respected and influential leaders like Senators Thune and Rounds in Washington D.C., South Dakota should be able to see material passenger rail gains in the future, if we have a comprehensive vision first. Otherwise, we may have little cause to complain when we are left out of others’ visions.