BJORK: Transplant system that saved my life is under threat

There is only one thing I know about the person whose heart I received fourteen years ago. He or she was a Chicago resident whose last act was one of altruism and generosity. Every day I give thanks for my donor and my donor’s family, who blessed me with a second chance at life. This gift has allowed me to spend time with my wonderful wife and family, enjoy the beautiful South Dakota outdoors, welcome retirement, and serve my community.
Regrettably, the system of Organ Procurement Organizations (OPO) that made my transplant possible is under threat. This existing and well-established national organ donation network – the one that ensured someone from South Dakota was saved by someone from Chicago at a hospital in Minneapolis – is in jeopardy from a newly-proposed regulatory change offered by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The proposed regulations, developed without input from the very organizations they would most effect and without offering some type of improved alternative, could end up decertifying up to 75% of the OPOs across the country and put the lives of thousands of other potential recipients at risk.
For more than forty years all across our United States, organ donations and transplants haven been orchestrated by this network of 58 federally supported, community-based OPOs that make tens of thousands of transplants happen every year. OPOs are integral to a complex network that includes donor hospitals, transplant hospitals, medical examiners, grieving families and more. Our OPO for South Dakota is aptly named LifeSource and is a well-respected and high-performing OPO in this interdependent system.
My own transplant was a miracle of skill, cooperation, coordination, compassion, diligence, and vast experience. I believe others deserve the exact same life-saving experience I had. Today, more than 100,000 people are waiting in fear and hope for the chance to keep living. It is unthinkable that CMS would take any action that would jeopardize their chance – or nullify those who want to give – by dismantling a system without a viable alternative to take its place.
Yes, CMS should regularly review and update the rules governing OPOs – but this should be done with input from all stakeholders. Organ donation and transplantation may seem like miracles of modern medicine. But if you look closely, they don’t just happen. As many as 200 people around the country can be involved in facilitating one organ donation, and OPOs are the linchpin holding them all together. In order to improve this complex, life-saving medical technology – ensuring it employs best practices, keeps pace with transplant innovations, and embraces new technologies – we must carefully examine all its aspects and assess how to make our system, acknowledged as the best in the world, better in every respect.
In this world of chronic uncertainty, it is comforting to know that OPOs are stalwart and courageous in their dedication to saving lives and helping families heal. Let’s not upend the entire system with no replacement alternative. CMS should look for ways to lift our system to unprecedented heights of life-saving effectiveness rather than take it apart.
Your help is urgently needed to counteract this threat to organ donation and transplantation. Join me in contacting your Congressional representatives today. Ask them to advocate for a comprehensive evaluation of our donation and transplantation system that involves all stakeholders and holds every facet of the system to the very highest standards. Donor families and transplant recipients deserve no less!
Tim Bjork, of Rapid City, South Dakota is Chair of the Board of Directors of LifeSource and a heart transplant recipient.
