BJORK: Transplant system that saved my life is under threat

My own transplant was a miracle of skill, cooperation, coordination, compassion, diligence, and vast experience. I believe others deserve the exact same life-saving experience I had. Today, more than 100,000 people are waiting in fear and hope for the chance to keep living. It is unthinkable that CMS would take any action that would jeopardize their chance – or nullify those who want to give – by dismantling a system without a viable alternative to take its place.

Yes, CMS should regularly review and update the rules governing OPOs – but this should be done with input from all stakeholders. Organ donation and transplantation may seem like miracles of modern medicine. But if you look closely, they don’t just happen. As many as 200 people around the country can be involved in facilitating one organ donation, and OPOs are the linchpin holding them all together. In order to improve this complex, life-saving medical technology – ensuring it employs best practices, keeps pace with transplant innovations, and embraces new technologies – we must carefully examine all its aspects and assess how to make our system, acknowledged as the best in the world, better in every respect.