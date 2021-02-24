BLU WAKPA: The South Dakota House Judiciary Committee Should Pass Senate Bill 146

Imagine being 18 years old and sentenced to prison for the rest of your life. Imagine never seeing the night sky again or only seeing glimpses of it from between the blades of a fan in your cell. I have met and spoken with people in similar circumstances. South Dakota is one of only three states in this country where someone with a sentence of life imprisonment can be incarcerated without a chance of parole. Now there is a Bill that could change this law for some people and offer hope.
The Senate already approved this Bill, called SB 146, and the House Judiciary Committee will soon vote. SB 146 would allow people serving life sentences who committed crimes at age 25 and younger to be eligible for parole after they are 50. Parole would not be guaranteed. The bill is retroactive, meaning it would consider people who were 25 or younger at the time of the crime to be eligible for parole after age 50. SB 146 is especially important for Native American communities.
The United States imprisons more people than any other country in the world. Studies by the Death Penalty Information Center show that Native American Indians receive longer sentences than non-Indians, and also serve longer times in prison than non-Native Americans. Nine Native American tribes call South Dakota home. My research on Native American incarceration in South Dakota proves that people who are imprisoned can and do change. People who have made mistakes, especially people who are younger than 25, deserve another chance.
Passing SB 146 is vital to Native American well-being because it offers a chance for Native elders to reconnect with families, communities, and tribes. It offers the possibility of hope and gives life purpose. Young Native people I have met in prison frequently express that their first exposure to Native cultural practices and ceremonies happens while they are incarcerated. People, who have learned from their mistakes and transformed their lives, could be making valuable contributions to communities and to their tribes.
My work and that of many other scholars shows that people who are incarcerated are often the victims of violence. While imprisoned, people may dedicate their lives to educating themselves and helping others. Their knowledge and generosity could be benefiting other people, changing their outlooks, and enriching their tribes. Incarcerating someone for life when they are not yet 25 years old, means we are imprisoning people when their brains are not yet fully formed.
Releasing people from prison, especially vulnerable groups, is even more important during the pandemic. COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Native Americans, taking the lives of many tribal elders and speakers of Native languages. Many Native languages are critically endangered, and without speakers, at risk of disappearing. I know Native people with life sentences who are fluent in their Native language and knowledgeable about Native history and culture. Currently there is no hope for reuniting these vital elders with their communities.
There are also economic reasons to pass this bill. In 2020, South Dakota paid $13,925 to $24,898 to imprison an individual for one year. If people who are incarcerated have transformed their lives, wouldn’t this money be better spent by releasing them from prison and funding schools, healthcare, and resources that strengthen their communities?
While Native American people are incarcerated at rates that are higher than other groups nationally, incarceration in South Dakota can be especially severe. South Dakota is one of three states that allows a life sentence for first-degree manslaughter, which means killing without any design to cause death. Eight people are currently serving life sentences in South Dakota on charges of first-degree manslaughter. In total the bill could apply to 73 people who are imprisoned in the South Dakota prison system.
Experienced Native American and non-Native American leaders are proponents of SB 146. Darrell Middletent, who previously volunteered for the South Dakota prison system and served as the chairman for the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, has spoken in support of the bill. Senator Arthur Rusch, who worked for 18 years as a circuit court judge, proposed the bill. He has stated that some of South Dakota’s punishments are overly punitive. Both Middletent and Sen. Rusch have said that the bill is important because it accounts for a person’s ability to learn and grow.
To support SB 146, you can write members of the South Dakota House Judiciary Committee: Jon Hansen, Mike Stevens, Aaron Aylward, Doug Barthel, Ryan Cwach, Scott Odenbach, Sue Peterson, Tom Pischke, Peri Pourier, Taylor Rehfeldt, Rebecca Reimer, Bethany Soye, and Tamara St. John. Their email addresses are available here:
Tria Blu Wakpa is an Assistant Professor in the Department of World Arts and Cultures/Dance at the University of California, Los Angeles. For over a decade, she has researched Native incarceration on Lakota lands, in what is often referred to as South Dakota, while working reciprocally with people who are imprisoned.