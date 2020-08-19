BONNET: Family reunites in freedom of Sturgis rally

“Riding with bikers and seeing bikers, everybody is so nice,” she said. “I probably don’t know anybody here, but they’re all my family because bikers take care of bikers.”

It stuck with me.

Although I’m not part of the biker family, much to my mother’s content, I understand the need to be around family.

I’m 23 and have never been closer than maybe 5.5 hours by driving to my family since I started college. My mum says it’s because I have itchy feet like her, so I have to travel, and perhaps she’s right — mother’s typically know what they’re talking about, or at least mine does.

My feet have driven me places as far as Tacoma, Washington, and El Dorado, Arkansas, although the latter is only seven or so hours away, and now Rapid City and the rest of the Northern Hills.

Some people would be thankful for the distance, but in a family as close as ours, the distance is made up in weekly phone calls, daily emails and the occasional card — thank you, U.S. Postal Service. And when we are together, it means so much more than if I saw them every day, although that would be nice, too.