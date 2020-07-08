BRINK: This is no time to step backward in education

At Mount Rushmore this past weekend, President Donald Trump called for a return to the way our country used to run schools. The President’s proposal comes amidst wide spread racial unrest, typified by protests before the Mount Rushmore firework show. As a recent alumnus of the Rapid City School district, I believe instead of reverting to a past system, we need to push forward our educational standards.
While I don’t presume to speak for all RCAS students, I urge our district to develop intentional programs that integrate education on race (class, and gender) into all K-12 classrooms. If Trump says hate is being bred in our schools, a loving country begins with a race-conscious understanding of our past.
One of the joys of attending school in Rapid City was the diversity. I engaged in classrooms with students of every race and creed. Nevertheless, the curriculum failed to embody our diversity.
In elementary school, I learned the story of Thanksgiving, which instilled a value of inclusivity to all Americans and gratitude to be a part of such a melting-pot. However, I did not learn the history of race relations in the U.S. to make those ideals actionable.
In my high school history classes, the racial unrest of the 60s was well covered, though in such a way that taught me that Black oppression was a thing of the past. South Dakota’s past was included in many history courses, but the narratives perpetuated manifest destiny as a justification for the occupation of the Black Hills – and not the reality of stolen sacred land.
In one teacher’s English class, I read Black Like Me, the Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, and the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. While these landmark texts represent the pinnacle of my education on race, all were published before 1962 – a distant past when I graduated in 2017. Further, I am disgusted by the lack of representation for Native American perspectives.
Our schools need to integrate modern titles like The Hate U Give, Just Mercy, and The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace which not only reflect our times, but are digestible for young audiences. Books like On the Rez – taking place on the Pine Ridge reservation – and There There offer perspective on the Native American experience in South Dakota and America.
When I left Rapid City for College in Minnesota, I had to confront the failures of the education I received on race. While some of my peers lamented the redundancy of being retaught concepts, I rushed to grip ideas like microaggressions (comments or actions that indirectly discriminate against historically marginalized peoples) and intersectionality (the overlap of identities that highlight interdependent oppressive systems; for instance, a Black woman will face increased discrimination within Black communities for being a woman, and heightened disadvantage amongst woman for being Black.)
In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, I imagine many Americans can relate to ‘catching-up’ on America’s racial history and vocabulary. If you’re like me, you’ve learned about Juneteenth, that Black individuals were left out of the New Deal and the Homestead Act, and the true extent of mass lynching. The relevance of these events on modern life demands that they be taught in the classroom.
Now, if you’re an interested citizen or a concerned parent, you’re no doubt curious to hear from RCAS on plans for restarting schools amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. But I ask you to consider how the pandemic highlights the gravity of our dire need for education on race in America.
Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) around the U.S. have been disproportionately harmed by Covid-19. Amidst the pandemic, we have seen millions of Americans stand up to denounce police violence perpetrated against BIPOC. Events like this awaken us to how students need to be prepared to ameliorate race-relations in America.
Why is it that our educational system fails to address systematic racism in America and South Dakota, when a grasp on race is increasingly important for navigating American life? We can no longer afford to marginalize our history. I urge my former teachers and current school district representatives to rework an insufficient curriculum.
Brennan Brink is a rising senior at St. Olaf College where he studies Religion.
