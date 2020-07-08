BRINK: This is no time to step backward in education

In one teacher’s English class, I read Black Like Me, the Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, and the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. While these landmark texts represent the pinnacle of my education on race, all were published before 1962 – a distant past when I graduated in 2017. Further, I am disgusted by the lack of representation for Native American perspectives.

Our schools need to integrate modern titles like The Hate U Give, Just Mercy, and The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace which not only reflect our times, but are digestible for young audiences. Books like On the Rez – taking place on the Pine Ridge reservation – and There There offer perspective on the Native American experience in South Dakota and America.

When I left Rapid City for College in Minnesota, I had to confront the failures of the education I received on race. While some of my peers lamented the redundancy of being retaught concepts, I rushed to grip ideas like microaggressions (comments or actions that indirectly discriminate against historically marginalized peoples) and intersectionality (the overlap of identities that highlight interdependent oppressive systems; for instance, a Black woman will face increased discrimination within Black communities for being a woman, and heightened disadvantage amongst woman for being Black.)