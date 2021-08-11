BURNS: Balancing public health and individual liberties

Protection of individual freedom or liberties is among the essential elements of our democracy.

The most important of these liberties are enumerated in the United States Bill of Rights and others emerge out of statutory law and judicial rulings. As a result of the central role individual liberties play in our democracy, legal controversies frequently arise in which the assertion of governmental power is challenged as an abridgement of an individual freedom.

In some cases the controversy is decided by a court in favor of the sovereign and in other cases the court decides the controversy in favor of the individual. There is no single judicial doctrine that applies to all such controversies but one of the guiding principles involves the balancing of the government objective in acting against the particular individual liberty restricted. This principle recognizes that some governmental objectives are more compelling than others and that some individual liberties are more central to an ordered scheme of liberty than others.

When this judicial principle is applied, we can expect the governmental assertion of power advancing a compelling governmental objective will prevail over the assertion of a less significant non-delineated individual freedom.