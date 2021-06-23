BURNS: Our democracy is being threatened

Not surprisingly, these essential elements of democracy did not suddenly appear with the signing of the Declaration of Independence or the making of the US Constitution. The elements have evolved over much time following difficult and sometimes violent struggles. Generally each new generation of Americans has enjoyed an improved but still imperfect form of democracy although it has been an ebb and flow form of progress. Unfortunately, the current time is a period of retreat rather than progress as we witness serious erosion of these essential elements of democracy because of our citizen apathy and neglect and the very deliberate lay citizen and official ploys to undo representative democracy in the United States.

Each of the five essential elements of representative democracy is threatened today. The unequal and prejudicial application of law and the effort of high officials to assert themselves above the law; insistence on super versus simple majorities in ordinary law making at the state and national level; violent and prolonged resistance to fair election results; low income and minority voter suppression initiatives running amuck in over 40 states and new punitive political protest initiatives in 20 some states coupled with official calls for strict adherence to past orthodoxy in teaching US history and civics all constitute cause for alarm. Democracy in the US is under attack by internal authoritarian minded persons and groups who apparently believe they can better achieve their “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” in an autocratic illiberal populist state as opposed to our representative democratic state. We can stand by and let it happen or we can actively and vehemently insist that our governing officials honor the tenents of the democracy that have been evolving in our nation since US sovereignty was achieved. Governmental officials who will not honor our essential elements of democracy by their actions or cowardly silence need to be held politically accountable for their failure to defend our system of governance.