BUSH: Accurate information prevents panic

And people say our reporting is creating a panic.

Do you know what we said in that coverage? Stay calm. Wash your hands. Be smart if you think you might have contracted the disease. Don't go to work sick and don't do anything to risk those who won't respond as well to the new disease.

If that makes you panic, you are going to panic. If we didn't cover this issues with depth and breadth and in the greatest detail we could, it would have been journalistic malpractice.

We didn't incite panic. We provided information. That information might save your life — even if, for some reason, it made it difficult to find toilet paper.

Everything we know about this virus in America is wrong. South Korea is testing thousands per day. China is too. Italy and other European countries also outpace the United States. We have no idea how many people have it because testing is almost impossible. At one point, 58 members of the Utah Jazz had been tested in Oklahoma, but only 28 Oklahomans had been tested.

South Korea has tested almost 250,000 people. The United States was under 10,000 tests at the same time. China, Italy, Israel, the United Kingdom and Japan all outpaced the United States in testing for the disease by 300 to 3,000 percent.