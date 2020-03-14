BUSH: Accurate information prevents panic

If you are waiting for me to apologize, you will be disappointed.
Nothing has made me angrier than seeing friends of mine claim "the media is driving hysteria" on their social media feeds because there is coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. After all, more people die from the flu, right?
Others claim most cases are mild and there have been diseases that have been more contagious and had higher death rates.
The death rate overall is under three percent. The problem with that number is that the death rate for this virus is almost 10 percent for those over 60. My mother is over 80. My favorite neighbor in South Dakota is over 70. My former next door neighbor from Kansas is struggling with cancer treatments.
I'm sure you and your family will be fine. I don't want my loved ones to face a 1 in 10 chance of dying and have their local newspaper and others in the media fail to warn them that this is happening.
That would be irresponsible and reckless.
What have we covered?
- Multiple local meetings where agencies from the civic center to the airport where boards heard about plans to deal with the coronavirus.
- Multiple press conferences where the city and school system discussed how they will handle the pandemic.
- Daily press conferences from the governor and state department of health discussing plans and developments at the state level.
- The reaction of the rest of the world to the disease. Italy is locked down. The World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. The Center for Disease Control told people not to go on cruises. President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency across the entire country.
- High school, college and professional sports postponed or canceled. Crowd sizes are limited almost everywhere. Churches are changing everything from hand shaking to communion. Tom Hanks is infected. The wife of the Prime Minister of Canada does too. Even Disneyland is closed.
And people say our reporting is creating a panic.
Do you know what we said in that coverage? Stay calm. Wash your hands. Be smart if you think you might have contracted the disease. Don't go to work sick and don't do anything to risk those who won't respond as well to the new disease.
If that makes you panic, you are going to panic. If we didn't cover this issues with depth and breadth and in the greatest detail we could, it would have been journalistic malpractice.
We didn't incite panic. We provided information. That information might save your life — even if, for some reason, it made it difficult to find toilet paper.
Everything we know about this virus in America is wrong. South Korea is testing thousands per day. China is too. Italy and other European countries also outpace the United States. We have no idea how many people have it because testing is almost impossible. At one point, 58 members of the Utah Jazz had been tested in Oklahoma, but only 28 Oklahomans had been tested.
South Korea has tested almost 250,000 people. The United States was under 10,000 tests at the same time. China, Italy, Israel, the United Kingdom and Japan all outpaced the United States in testing for the disease by 300 to 3,000 percent.
You know the old saying, you can't test positive if you don't test. That is reckless. That is also why sporting events are being canceled, large groups are banned and you can't find toilet paper. You may want to blame the media, but people know that this appears to be getting worse and our government's response is inadequate. We haven't risen to the challenge.
The President finally announced Friday afternoon that there will be increased testing — even some drive-through testing — across the country.
I really hope this pandemic is short-lived and mild. But that won't jut happen because we hope it will. It will take effective planning and action. Knowledge is power and it is our job to share that knowledge with you so that you have the power to make a difference.
If this pandemic gets worse. We will write that story. If the drastic measures being put into place work and limit the damage caused by this new disease, we'll gladly report that, as well.
But you won't hear me apologize for telling you to wash your hands and stay home if you're sick.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.