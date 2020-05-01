BUSH: Amash candidacy makes me think about zebras

There is plenty of evidence that Amash could never win. He can't even win an electoral vote. He probably won't even win the Libertarian nomination.

After all, Libertarians might want to nominate an actual Libertarian. A friend of mine - who beat Joe Exotic in Oklahoma - confirmed that Libertarians don't, in fact, like being the fall back party for unsuccessful Republicans.

"I like Amash," Chris Powell said. "But it really rankles that last summer he chose Independent and only now when he wants something is he willing to officially sign on with us."

I'm not a conspiracy theorist. Even when they make sense, I am more of an Occam's Razor guy - the simplest answer is almost always right. If you hear hoofbeats, think horses, not zebras - unless you're in a zoo. Then, maybe it's a hippo.

You should really be able to tell the difference between a zebra and a hippo. If you can't, you might think that voting for Justin Amash makes sense. Fun fact: It does not.

If you want Donald Trump to stay in the White House four more years, head down to the Trump store and buy some signs. If you want anyone but Trump to win, voting for anyone other than Biden is silly.