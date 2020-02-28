BUSH: Debasing the debates

When Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas faced each other in 1958, they each made their case concerning slavery, emancipation, and equality between different races. They addressed the most important issues of the day that had divided the nation in seven different debates.

The race for one of Illinois' seats in the Senate was hard-fought. The winner of the debate is up to those who heard the arguments. I'm sure most people assume Lincoln won since Douglas' face isn't on the $5 bill or the penny. Lincoln may have won the debate, but Douglas won the Senate seat.

Of course, Lincoln must have done something right because he soon became the 16th President based in no small part on the ideals he espoused in the series of debates.

Watching the Democratic candidates debating before the important South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries, it's hard to see which issues might lift one of them to prominence as they take on an impeached incumbent for the first time in the history of our country.