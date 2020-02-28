BUSH: Debasing the debates

When Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas faced each other in 1958, they each made their case concerning slavery, emancipation, and equality between different races. They addressed the most important issues of the day that had divided the nation in seven different debates.
The race for one of Illinois' seats in the Senate was hard-fought. The winner of the debate is up to those who heard the arguments. I'm sure most people assume Lincoln won since Douglas' face isn't on the $5 bill or the penny. Lincoln may have won the debate, but Douglas won the Senate seat.
Of course, Lincoln must have done something right because he soon became the 16th President based in no small part on the ideals he espoused in the series of debates.
Watching the Democratic candidates debating before the important South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries, it's hard to see which issues might lift one of them to prominence as they take on an impeached incumbent for the first time in the history of our country.
According to President Donald Trump, the debate was really bad for the country - especially Wall Street. In fact, the debate was so damaging, it caused the stock market to plunge about 1,000 points 24 hours before it was even held. That's bad, folks. Some in the "fake news" say the stock market slide is due to investors being concerned about the likelihood of a worldwide pandemic. They use the fact that much of the drop in prices happened before the debate as "evidence" but who are you going to believe, calendars and evidence or the President?
It has to be hard for Democrat voters to make a choice if they are using the debates to help them determine the best candidate.
Questions about when a candidate will drop out of the race, whether Trump is better for the economy than a Democratic Socialist and how voters should consider past indiscretions are simply designed for reactionary effect and not to really get to any substance.
Let's look at a couple of questions and see how things could be different if the debates were about substance and not showmanship.
You have free articles remaining.
Gayle King asked the question, "Why would the Russians want to be working on behalf of Bernie Sanders?"
That's not a horrible question. But why not ask some of the Senators on the stage whether they support the measures that Mitch McConnell and other Republicans in the Senate are blocking that would help secure the electoral process. The issue that Russia appears to be pushing Sanders is real, but there is a broader issue that could get beyond personality and into real policy.
She went on to ask this question to Joe Biden, "We're in South Carolina. It's the first primary with a significant black voting population. Your numbers appear to be slipping with black voters. And I'm wondering if you could respond about why that is happening to you at this particular time."
That has nothing to do with a policy that affects black voters. That question asks Biden to defend his own poll numbers.
King missed later with another question to Elizabeth Warren.
"Mayor Bloomberg has said he got in this race late because he doesn't believe that any of you on stage can beat Donald Trump. You said Mayor Bloomberg is not the safest candidate, he is the riskiest candidate. What did you mean by that?" she asked.
Not surprisingly, Warren then landed some punches on Bloomberg and everyone on Twitter reacted.
None of these questions do anything more intelligent than the kids on the playground who see an argument boiling over and start chanting, "Fight! Fight! Fight!"
I know we have come a long way from the Lincoln-Douglas debates. We've come a long way from the first televised debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon.
We will have more Democratic debates. When the nomination process is over, the winner will face President Trump in a few debates. I hope we can get beyond attacks and antagonism and find a way to focus viewers' attention on something worthwhile.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.