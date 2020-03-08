BUSH: Don't call it a comeback

Don't believe bad analysts. Joe Biden hasn't flipped the script. His campaign is not back from the dead. He hasn't come from behind to take a lead in the delegate race.
Instead of flipping the script, we have simply finally reached the part of the script that makes sense. We finally started counting votes in states where the population is somewhat representative of America as a whole.
There's nothing wrong with New Hampshire and Iowa. I'm sure there are at least four reasons why people would want to live there. One reason is that your vote in the Presidential primary process has outsized importance even though it shouldn't.
We have four years to fix this.
New Hampshire and Iowa can no longer be the first Presidential candidate contests. They aren't representative of the American populace. They aren't big enough to even matter in the long run.
Millions of dollars of campaign money and time for the candidates floods these states every four years and all we learn is that they are completely irrelevant.
The No. 2 and No. 3 candidates from New Hampshire's Democratic Primary both dropped out of the race and endorsed the fifth place candidate in that primary before Super Tuesday.
After Bernie Sanders won Nevada, the Democrats whose policy is more center than left saw the writing on the wall. The word socialism has been a partisan dog whistle for years for the modern Republican Party, but Sanders self-identifies as a socialist. Usually, it takes a concerted effort of FOX and Friends, Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh to get someone labeled a socialist.
After Joe Biden showed real strength in the South Carolina primary, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar both decided to drop out and throw their support behind Biden in an effort to keep Sanders from becoming the party's nominee. National polls show Sanders doing well against President Donald Trump, that is probably because the full force of Trump's Twitter tirades and a billion dollars worth of advertisements haven't picked him apart yet. There is a reason Trump keeps pushing for Democrats to treat Sanders fairly.
You would think a party that saw President Trump fighting to have Sanders on the ballot against him would realize that there might be a reason for that. I'm not sure the Democrats have any idea how to act in their own best interest.
That can't be said of Buttigieg and Klobuchar. Both of them exited the campaign like an introvert leaving a party 20 minutes after they arrived. Even Mike Bloomberg who has nearly unlimited resources figured out that he was a gold-plated speed bump on the road to the White House. All three of them have thrown their weight behind Biden.
Biden won states during the Super Tuesday primaries where he ran no ads and never campaigned. He even won Elizabeth Warren's home state of Massachusetts. Sanders won California, but that won't matter in November. It would be difficult to come up with a Democratic ticket that wouldn't beat Trump in California.
Biden was never "behind" in reality. He was merely forced to run in states that favored other candidates at the beginning of the primary season. If you take an NBA basketball team and make them play football in the mud in the first period and blindfolded wiffleball in the second period, I bet they would appear to perform better when you moved the game back inside a gym and start playing basketball. South Carolina was the first time Biden got to dunk on his competitors. On Super Tuesday, he continued his full court press.
Now that the game has been moved onto Biden's court, his performance will only improve. With Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Bloomberg joining his team, things are looking up for the former Vice President. How long will it be before Bill Clinton and Barack Obama endorse him to keep Sanders in second place?
No one has to rig an election against Sanders. He isn't progressive. He isn't even a Democrat. The party isn't pushing him out. He was never really a Democrat. He won elections as an Independent who identified himself as a socialist. He only received any Democratic attention because he tended to vote with them on issues. Maybe not in New Hampshire or California, but in the primary process, anyone pushing a truly socialist world view will lose every time.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.