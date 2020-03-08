BUSH: Don't call it a comeback

Don't believe bad analysts. Joe Biden hasn't flipped the script. His campaign is not back from the dead. He hasn't come from behind to take a lead in the delegate race.

Instead of flipping the script, we have simply finally reached the part of the script that makes sense. We finally started counting votes in states where the population is somewhat representative of America as a whole.

There's nothing wrong with New Hampshire and Iowa. I'm sure there are at least four reasons why people would want to live there. One reason is that your vote in the Presidential primary process has outsized importance even though it shouldn't.

We have four years to fix this.

New Hampshire and Iowa can no longer be the first Presidential candidate contests. They aren't representative of the American populace. They aren't big enough to even matter in the long run.

Millions of dollars of campaign money and time for the candidates floods these states every four years and all we learn is that they are completely irrelevant.

The No. 2 and No. 3 candidates from New Hampshire's Democratic Primary both dropped out of the race and endorsed the fifth place candidate in that primary before Super Tuesday.

