BUSH: Drop the curtain and give people real information

The lack of testing supplies and accurate information are complicating factors in how South Dakota and the country responds to the coronavirus crisis.
We learned Wednesday that a man came to Rapid City from New York to train First Security Bank employees. He was infected with COVID-19.
The man called in sick because of his symptoms on the final day of training, which was March 12. The three local employees who were in close contact have been isolated since March 12, and one more person who had less contact went into isolation Monday night after the test results were learned. It is possible the local employees were tested. It wouldn't matter, however, because the state was unable to process tests for at least two days after the trainer's positive result was relayed back to local officials from New York state.
No one — in local or state government — will say when the trainer flew into or out of Rapid City or the airline used. No will tell the media the person's age. No one will say what hotel he chose to stay in. We don't know where he shopped, ate or visited. Everyone is left to hope it wasn't that man ahead of or behind them in line.
I contacted the Governor's office and State Department of Health. The Health Department refused to release the information, saying it was personally identifiable. I challenged that decision.
Dozens of people stayed at that hotel. Thousands of people were in Rapid City Regional Airport on those days. How would knowing the days or the name of the local establishment identify anyone? Top airport staff didn't even know for certain which days the infected man was in their facility.
That is reckless and the wrong way to do things during an unprecedented public health emergency.
From the President down to local mayors, we are told that misinformation and panic are as dangerous as the virus. But when they can't or won't answer the most basic questions how are people supposed to suppress their panic? The unknown is far more frightening than knowing you should self-isolate and get tested if you start to feel sick.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said on YouTube on Wednesday evening that coronavirus tests don't really matter because the treatment is the same whether a person is waiting for test results or tests positive. But if you can't tell medical officials that you have been exposed to someone who tested positive, it affects whether you can be tested yourself. It does matter.
The failure to complete tests on samples that are collected and failure to test people who should be tested but are denied tests is falsely deflating the number of people infected in South Dakota.
The reason this enemy is invisible is, in part, because we are turning a blind eye to it.
Gov. Kristi Noem said again Thursday that we have no evidence of community spread of the disease in South Dakota. We have no evidence of anything. We didn't complete a test for two and a half days. Only 90 tests were completed Thursday, yielding three more positive results.
It took us more than a week to find out that the Pennington County man who died was not sick in Pennington County. The governor and the Department of Health said his death was exacerbated by pre-existing conditions, but he had just returned from a recreational trip to Florida so he apparently wasn't doing too poorly. It would help to know what those pre-exisiting conditions were, as well.
Now, we have a known infected person who interacted with several local people and flew into and out of the city and officials won't even release dates more than 72 hours after they discovered his positive test. That is irresponsible.
In times of crisis, some portions of patient privacy take a back seat to public safety. We don't have to know every personal detail, but when an illness brings a pandemic to a new region of the country, we have a right to know certain things about how that person traveled and where he stayed.
Holding back information puts people more are risk and makes them feel even less secure. Knowledge is power. Government officials need to share some of that power with the people. It's time to drop the curtain and let people see what the situation really is.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.