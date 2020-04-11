BUSH: Educators are a bright spot during this crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There haven't been many positives that have come from the coronavirus pandemic. This won't be a time we look back on fondly.

But one thing this virus has taught us is the difference between what we can't do and what we have simply chosen not to do for years.

I have always been impressed with educators. I have coached enough youth sports to know that spending a couple of hours a few times a week with kids in a learning environment can be difficult. Getting kids to pay attention long enough to learn about playing a game they love is difficult. I can't imagine trying to keep a gaggle of teens engaged over topics like geometry and history.

Day in and day out, teachers keep showing up and making the magic happen. Then one day, the governor announced that those kids won't be coming to class for the rest of this year but the magic still has to happen.

The teachers and administrators literally had hours to take most of a semester's worth of in-class instruction and figure out how to present it to their classes who weren't leaving their homes.

Each student has different access to computers, the internet, and familial assistance at home.

It was an impossible task. But everything is impossible until you figure out how to do it.