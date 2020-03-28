BUSH: Faith during a pandemic

Just above the verse that everyone loves for all of the wrong reasons, Paul thanks the good people of Philippi for their support no matter how things have gone for him. Paul was shipwrecked, snake-bitten and beaten and left for dead. Life wasn't always a smooth ride.

He told his supporters in the letter to them, "I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances," he said. "I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want."

Some people fall prey to the prosperity gospel that tells them sending money to charlatans will protect their health and wealth. But where is that faith when the coronavirus comes to town?

I prefer to have faith that is a lot more like Bart Millard of the Christian rock band MercyMe. Bart is a good Oklahoma guy and you should watch "I Can Only Imagine" — the movie about his life — during some of your socially distant free time.

In addition to everything, Millard went through as a young man, one of his children is a type one diabetic. Because he travels the country singing for religious groups, he is often faced with people who pray to heal his child.