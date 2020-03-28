BUSH: Faith during a pandemic

It's time for all of us to do our best Tim Tebow impression.
No, I don't mean we should try out for a minor league baseball team after our NFL career ends, although I am missing sports so much I would even watch Tebow play baseball.
What I am talking about is showing our faith by getting custom made eye black emblazoned with Philippians 4:13. Few things are sadder to me than when people proof text Bible verses and use them out of context. So many well-meaning athletes use Philippians 4:13 as a key verse in their lives. But they don't really mean it. They love verse 13 out of context. It sounds like the Apostle Paul is saying believing in Jesus makes you 9-feet tall and bulletproof. It says, "I can do all this through Christ who gives me strength."
That sounds awesome. Jesus wants me to win a state championship!
Not quite.
If you know Paul's story, you know that isn't how he sees himself and it certainly how he sees other believers. If you bother to read one or more verses for context, you know that sneaky little super verse is actually saying that you should be just as content if you go undefeated or never win a game. That's not nearly as fun to claim as a life verse, but in times like these, it is more important than ever that your faith is strong enough to pass a test. Between pestilence and economic uncertainty, your faith is probably going to be tested.
Just above the verse that everyone loves for all of the wrong reasons, Paul thanks the good people of Philippi for their support no matter how things have gone for him. Paul was shipwrecked, snake-bitten and beaten and left for dead. Life wasn't always a smooth ride.
He told his supporters in the letter to them, "I am not saying this because I am in need, for I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances," he said. "I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want."
Some people fall prey to the prosperity gospel that tells them sending money to charlatans will protect their health and wealth. But where is that faith when the coronavirus comes to town?
I prefer to have faith that is a lot more like Bart Millard of the Christian rock band MercyMe. Bart is a good Oklahoma guy and you should watch "I Can Only Imagine" — the movie about his life — during some of your socially distant free time.
In addition to everything, Millard went through as a young man, one of his children is a type one diabetic. Because he travels the country singing for religious groups, he is often faced with people who pray to heal his child.
"When you stand on the stage, people think you are supposed to have it all together," Millard said about "Even If" — his song about that faith. "Chronic illnesses never go away. Like I have never thought in all these years to pray for my kid. I know God can heal him but for whatever reason, he is not. And that's okay."
The lyrics to that song may not be canonized like Paul's letter to the Philippians. But they are a great statement of faith for what a lot of us are dealing with right now.
"They say it only takes a little faith
To move a mountain
Well good thing
A little faith is all I have, right now
But God, when You choose
To leave mountains unmovable
Oh give me the strength to be able to sing
It is well with my soul"
We all need that strength. From the President to the Governor, from the Mayor to a restaurant owner. All of them are facing challenges they never imagined at this time last year.
Maybe you will be one of the lucky ones who come out of this without losing a dollar or a day to this illness that is changing life as we used to know it. Maybe you'll be one of the ones who face it head-on. If you are, I hope like Millard you come out after your faith is tested and you can say, "I know the sorrow, and I know the hurt would all go away if You'd just say the word, but even if You don't, my hope is You alone."
That's what Philipians 4:13 is all about. So make it your life verse today. We may not win the state championship or Super Bowl this year, but we will remember that we can be content in any situation.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.
