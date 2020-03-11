BUSH: Homelessness has many faces

Homeless doesn't mean helpless or hopeless.
Sandy Gryder and her daughter Samantha Nicks told their family's story Saturday night at Cornerstone Celebrates - a banquet to raise awareness of the work of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City. Nicks said she hoped by telling their story, they could remove some of the stigma on homelessness and help people understand the situation better.
Their story put a different face on homelessness. It also demonstrated that the problem is not a monolithic issue involving people with mental or chemical issues who panhandle to help make ends meet.
For decades, Gryder and her husband lived in a big, beautiful home in Mississippi and lived comfortably. Job changes and bad breaks soon left the family selling that home and many possessions to pay their bills.
Their story led them to a couple stops along the way before they ended up in Rapid City. At one point, both parents and Nicks were working multiple jobs trying to stay in their room in a Motel 6.
No one was lazy. No one was unfairly taking advantage of government programs. They were working long hours and couldn't keep up.
"I know how hard we worked and how hard it was to get out of that situation," Nicks said. "For a homeless person, I don't know how they would ever make it out without a miracle or help from someone else."
You have free articles remaining.
As many find out, once you get behind, it can be almost impossible to retake control of your finances. In fact, more than 550 children in the Rapid City school district who are either homeless or live in hotels. That is more than four percent of the student population.
A job opening in Rapid City helped the family get the break they needed, but even that good news was short-lived. Once again, they kept working and kept seeking opportunities that have finally allowed the family to be financially stable again.
Nicks is now in her senior year at Black Hills State University seeking an accounting degree.
But that happy ending wouldn't have been possible without the family receiving a lot of help along the way. The Cornerstone Rescue Mission offers the kind of help that makes happy endings more likely for more local families.
One project they are working on now is funding a playground for the Women and Children's Home. Students from the South Dakota School of Mines drew up a plan that would work in the area and now the only thing standing between these young mothers and children and a new playground is people from the community helping pay for it.
You can take checks by the mission at 30 Main Street or mail them to P.O. Box 2188, Rapid City, 57709. That project is on top of all of work they do to feed more than 166,000 meals each year and providing housing to local women and children, veterans and other people in need of a place to stay.
Hani Shafai, owner of Dream Design International, was awarded the Cornerstone Spirit Award Saturday night. He said giving to projects like this are important.
"This isn't my award, it is for the community that supports Cornerstone," Shafai said. "The resources we have aren't ours to keep, they are given to us by God to share with others, especially thos who are less fortunate than we are."
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.