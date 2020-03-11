BUSH: Homelessness has many faces

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As many find out, once you get behind, it can be almost impossible to retake control of your finances. In fact, more than 550 children in the Rapid City school district who are either homeless or live in hotels. That is more than four percent of the student population.

A job opening in Rapid City helped the family get the break they needed, but even that good news was short-lived. Once again, they kept working and kept seeking opportunities that have finally allowed the family to be financially stable again.

Nicks is now in her senior year at Black Hills State University seeking an accounting degree.

But that happy ending wouldn't have been possible without the family receiving a lot of help along the way. The Cornerstone Rescue Mission offers the kind of help that makes happy endings more likely for more local families.

One project they are working on now is funding a playground for the Women and Children's Home. Students from the South Dakota School of Mines drew up a plan that would work in the area and now the only thing standing between these young mothers and children and a new playground is people from the community helping pay for it.