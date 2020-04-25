BUSH: I missed it on purpose

Some of the events people are missing the most are the rites of passage for high school and college students who did all of the work leading up to their ultimate celebration at graduation. I get it. Just because I don't feel normal human emotions doesn't mean I don't understand how normal people experience life.

The only reason I went to my high school graduation was because I had to speak as the Salutatorian. It was a magical night in May of 1989 when my spectacular mullet blew in the breeze beneath my cap midway down the back of my gown. I told Seinfeld-esque jokes about facial quality toilet tissue. "Do you know what you're going to do with that stuff? You don't need it to be facial quality." Hilarious stuff. In fact, with this year's hoarder-inspired toilet paper shortages, that joke might have been an even bigger hit. In my speech, as I do in most of my columns, I finally got around to the point.