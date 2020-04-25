BUSH: I missed it on purpose

This will be a year remembered for things that didn't happen. Professional and college sports were canceled due to COVID-19, schools moved into homes and even churches took advantage of video options to protect parishioners from a pandemic.
Some of the events people are missing the most are the rites of passage for high school and college students who did all of the work leading up to their ultimate celebration at graduation. I get it. Just because I don't feel normal human emotions doesn't mean I don't understand how normal people experience life.
The only reason I went to my high school graduation was because I had to speak as the Salutatorian. It was a magical night in May of 1989 when my spectacular mullet blew in the breeze beneath my cap midway down the back of my gown. I told Seinfeld-esque jokes about facial quality toilet tissue. "Do you know what you're going to do with that stuff? You don't need it to be facial quality." Hilarious stuff. In fact, with this year's hoarder-inspired toilet paper shortages, that joke might have been an even bigger hit. In my speech, as I do in most of my columns, I finally got around to the point.
But when I graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in Political Science and Economics, I decided just to pass on that rite of passage. In 1990, OSU had President George H.W. Bush as a speaker at the ceremony for graduates.
In 1993, there had been a bit of controversy surrounding our commencement. Oklahoma Gov. David Walters had been selected to speak. A lot of my friends and fellow students saw that as a politically motivated decision and they felt like students had been left out of the decision. Walters was basically uninvited and less than a month before the ceremony, Jack Anderson was selected.
My parents asked if I was sure that I didn't want to go to commencement.
"I went to school for the diploma. I won't get it for a few weeks anyway," I said. "And who wants to sit and listen to an old newspaper columnist for an hour?"
God has a great sense of humor.
Less than a year later, I was the editor of my hometown paper running Jack Anderson's "Washington Merry-Go-Round" columns alongside my own. The more I learned about Anderson, the more I wish I would have listened to that "old newspaper columnist" when I had a chance. Anderson won a Pulitzer Prize and took on FBI Director Herbert Hoover.
Anderson was always known as a friend of Joseph McArthy, but when the Senator started his communist witch hunt, his friend helped bring him down. Journalists have no friend closer than the truth. Never try to come between them.
If not for the arrests from Watergate, Anderson may have been assassinated by members of Nixon's staff.
That guy spoke at my commencement ceremony and I blew it off. I can honestly say that is one of the things I regret in life.
I know this year's graduates will miss having typical ceremonies. But on the bright side, they will probably be the only senior class that got to sleep in for more than a third of the year, had senior skip day 75 times, and enjoyed a virtual graduation ceremony. You won't have the "normal" senior year, but you can always say yours was once in a lifetime.
And if anyone were to ever want it, I will put together a commencement speech so you can hear an old columnist talk for an hour. I don't have a Pulitzer - yet - but I have a lot of great toilet paper jokes and that's almost as good.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.
