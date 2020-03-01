BUSH: Learning to ignore the loudest voices

I write what I believe. You can write what you believe. We'll both be a lot happier that way.

However, when someone questions my relationship with my children, I still let it hit harder than it probably should. People have a lot to say about the lives they haven't lived.

A man who I have never met recently wrote a letter to my boss to accuse me of virtue signaling by talking about my family's adoption experience. Nothing could be further from the truth.

It is true that at first I thought God was calling me and my family to save some poor little orphan in Ethiopia. During the process, I learned an important lesson. The God of the universe doesn't need my help. We were being invited on the journey to bring Dawit from poverty, illness, malnourishment and abandonment to family. In trying to help this orphan boy I learned that he would help me and bring me as much or more than I could ever give him.