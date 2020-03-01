BUSH: Learning to ignore the loudest voices

The loudest voices are almost always negative.
Have you ever noticed how many people hate Walmart even though the parking lot is always full? It's the same for McDonald's. If you ask a random person on the street, you'll probably hear about how bad their food is or how the ice cream machine is always broken. Despite "everyone" hating McDonald's, there is still a huge line in the drive-through lanes at lunchtime.
The same can be true for newspapers. No one calls to tell you they read the entire newspaper and found no mistakes. If I make a silly mistake in a column, you better bet I'll hear about it.
After 26 years of expressing opinions, I have learned not to care too much about what people say about me or my columns. There's nothing a critic can say that hasn't already been said. I've been called too conservative, too liberal and, when people don't know how to disagree with my opinion, they call me fat.
When I was younger, I always felt like I had to answer every letter written about one of my columns. Now I have a better understanding of who I am and what I believe. I don't determine the quality of my columns based on reaction to them. I could write pablum each week to manipulate my readers into thinking they agree with me. All I would really be doing is correctly guessing what they think and writing some inverse version of the devil's advocate.
I write what I believe. You can write what you believe. We'll both be a lot happier that way.
However, when someone questions my relationship with my children, I still let it hit harder than it probably should. People have a lot to say about the lives they haven't lived.
You have free articles remaining.
A man who I have never met recently wrote a letter to my boss to accuse me of virtue signaling by talking about my family's adoption experience. Nothing could be further from the truth.
It is true that at first I thought God was calling me and my family to save some poor little orphan in Ethiopia. During the process, I learned an important lesson. The God of the universe doesn't need my help. We were being invited on the journey to bring Dawit from poverty, illness, malnourishment and abandonment to family. In trying to help this orphan boy I learned that he would help me and bring me as much or more than I could ever give him.
If you want to learn how to show love to others, watch Dawit memorize your likes and dislikes. If I ever struggle with what to get his mom or brother for Christmas, he can rattle off a list of great ideas because he cares about people and thinks of others first. If you want to see what forgiveness looks like, watch someone do something mean to him. He doesn't hold grudges or sweat the small stuff. If you want to know how to be happy, watch how he surrounds himself with other people who are kind. He doesn't hang out with rude kids or bullies.
He is kind, resilient and strong. He has overcome a fear of dogs, airplanes, and the dark.
When it came time to sign up for a school basketball team, he was worried. He didn't want to be told he wasn't good enough for the team. After several long talks, he decided to give it a try. He played a lot and even started some games and scored at least once in almost every game. His teams won consistently and he met several new friends in the experience. We were driving home from his games this week and I reminded him that he didn't want to go out for the team.
"You almost let your fear cost you all of these wins, all of those baskets and all of these new friends," I told him. "But you did it. You took a chance and it paid off. Remember that next time."
That's good advice whether you are 12 and having to ignore the loud voice of your fear telling you not to go out for basketball or in your 40s and facing people who try to control you with constant criticism.
Growing with Dawit has given my family so much joy that it would be a shame not to share it with people who read my columns hoping that they will feel some of that same joy and learn some of the same lessons I have learned along the way.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.