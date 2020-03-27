BUSH: Looking for silver linings as dark clouds roll in

If you are looking for a way to make a difference until this crisis is over, a quick phone call to the mission would result in several opportunities.

But I was also reminded of the great leadership Rapid City enjoys at that civic center board meeting. From Mayor Steve Allender, to the City Council, to Tom Johnson at Elevate, to Julie Jensen at Visit Rapid City, and so many others, this city is built to last.

Listening to Jensen talk at that civic center board meeting, she is just waiting for someone to loosen the leash holding her back to add her efforts to restarting the area's tourism economy. As soon as it is safe, Jensen will be bringing tourists here if she has to send an Uber to pick them up individually.

It is also comforting to see someone lead who has been tried by fire and came out stronger. Craig Baltzer has led organizations like the civic center through downturns after the 9/11 attacks and through the economic downturn of 2008.

Right now, Baltzer is the captain of a ship that just lost power. He is adrift. During one of the busiest seasons of the year, his role has become the head of a disinfecting crew, trying to make sure nothing dangerous is lurking in his facility.

But don't call Blatzer if you are looking for a friend to have a pity party with.