BUSH: Looking for silver linings as dark clouds roll in

I miss the National Anthem.
For more than 25 years, I have volunteered my time after doing my real job as editor or publisher to be the assistant sports photographer or writer. Every game starts with the National Anthem. There have been many times where a I start at a game on Saturday afternoon and then catch two contests at night and hear that tune three times.
That's one of those things I took for granted before shutdowns, lock downs and social distancing.
One silver lining is that the vending machine at the office is never out of anything now that everyone else works from home. Also, if you put in a $5 bill, you get those weird dollar coins as change. So if you need some of those, I know a guy.
While this viral pandemic has certainly left me missing the normal, it has also shown me some of the great things I might miss due to my complacent routine.
The story of Fork Real continuing to serve "pay what you can" meals even when funding is fluid is inspiring. Men like Jim Scull filling holes in funding for various non-profits in town and of course the Cornerstone Rescue Mission using an army of volunteers to feed people who are among the most vulnerable at a time like this are also bright lights in a dark time.
One great thing I heard this week was a report that the civic center was able to donate some food they couldn't use and couldn't return to the mission. Cornerstone benefited from relationships with restaurants that have either been forced to pause operations or change their entire business model to survive.
If you are looking for a way to make a difference until this crisis is over, a quick phone call to the mission would result in several opportunities.
But I was also reminded of the great leadership Rapid City enjoys at that civic center board meeting. From Mayor Steve Allender, to the City Council, to Tom Johnson at Elevate, to Julie Jensen at Visit Rapid City, and so many others, this city is built to last.
Listening to Jensen talk at that civic center board meeting, she is just waiting for someone to loosen the leash holding her back to add her efforts to restarting the area's tourism economy. As soon as it is safe, Jensen will be bringing tourists here if she has to send an Uber to pick them up individually.
It is also comforting to see someone lead who has been tried by fire and came out stronger. Craig Baltzer has led organizations like the civic center through downturns after the 9/11 attacks and through the economic downturn of 2008.
Right now, Baltzer is the captain of a ship that just lost power. He is adrift. During one of the busiest seasons of the year, his role has become the head of a disinfecting crew, trying to make sure nothing dangerous is lurking in his facility.
But don't call Blatzer if you are looking for a friend to have a pity party with.
He knows they are down, but he also knows they aren't out. When social distancing becomes just another word in the national lexicon that we joke about, he knows that the first place we will go is to games, concerts and shows at his arenas and theaters. He knows because he has led a team through good times and bad.
My favorite quote was when this guy who gets a new show canceled every time the phone rings said, "We will be one of the groups that restarts the economic engine in Rapid City."
Like so many of Rapid City's leaders, he has seen the good times roll and he has seen waves of bad news roll over him. He knows what we all need to remember.
This too shall pass and the strong will survive. For the next few weeks, we may be forced to fasten our seatbelts and hang on during a bumpy ride.
But when the time is right, Rapid City will be a success story. It won't be easy, but it doesn't have to be when you have good leaders and great story to tell.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.
