BUSH: Money makes the difference

Often the difference between a great idea and a successful program is funding.

That is exactly why an organization like the South Dakota Community Foundation is so important. Friday morning, the foundation presented $10,000 checks to seven non-profit organizations that make Rapid City a better place in many ways.

I have a soft spot in my heart for the people like Beth Massa, Regional Director for Foundation Relations, who do the work to make sure the foundations are funded and capable of supporting worthy causes. When I lived in Kansas, I got to know someone who was the executive director of a community foundation by covering news events where they made donations. I was intrigued with how the process worked and admired the results. Year in and year out, scholarships were funded, community projects received an infusion of much-needed cash and non-profit agencies were sustained by budget-balancing donations.

One day, the Mayor — who had been a good friend since before he was elected — came to my office and told me we needed to launch a foundation for our city. The guy was a visionary and a tireless worker. That's a bad combination when they are also your friend, because that means the gravity of their rapid rotation will pull you in and you'll be doing more work too.