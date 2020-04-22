BUSH: Quarantine allows more time to reconnect

"I'm instrument rated," he said. "I don't need to be able to see." I reminded him that we didn't have "instruments" in the minivan so he slowed down just in time to see the tornado cross the road about a quarter mile in front of us.

This week, he was driving in a bad thunderstorm, so of course he thought to call me. I don't know whether to be insulted or complimented.

One of Dawit's friends from Oklahoma called and talked to him for an hour. Only God knows what they talked about and I'm not sure how many things they talked about that were true. His friend is a very creative storyteller.

When we had a stray dog wander into our yard and refuse to leave, we sought the owners. It turns out, Dawit’s little friend knew the owner. He said he had seen a man in a yellow Lamborghini dump the scraggly little Chihuahua in our neighborhood. We knew it wasn’t true, but we let it go.

This friend was also invited to Dawit’s birthday party at our local public pool. On the way to the pool, he talked about what a great swimmer he is and how much he loved diving off the high dive.

We got to the pool and just as I got all of the boys’ towels and shoes settled in a chair where I was going to sit while they enjoyed the afternoon, the friend was suddenly standing beside me.