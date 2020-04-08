BUSH: Right now, survival is success

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Everyone needs to slow down and take a breath - unless you are within six feet of someone not wearing a mask over their face. Then you should wait until you are a safe distance away and take a breath.

I'm kidding around but you guys really need to relax for a minute. This coronavirus stuff is scary. It seems like the rules change every few hours. Guidance from experts changes as more studies are completed and leaders who told you how to best navigate the pandemic have to update the plans on how to navigate the pandemic.

More than ever I see people being rude to restaurant and grocery store workers because something isn't like they expected. Please remember, the young man stocking the toilet paper aisle isn't in charge of ordering products for the store and he certainly doesn't control the supply chain across the country that was decimated by hoarders. Can you imagine what you would think if you went back to 1918 and saw newspaper headlines about people hoarding toilet paper because of the Spanish Flu pandemic? That's the gift we are leaving future generations.