BUSH: Social distancing hard but humorous

Social distancing hasn't been easy in any way.
The numbers of newly infected and dead people in America and across the world are hard to handle every day. I have never felt as good as I do now with the sense of impending doom that it could soon change.
I've never been one to worry about myself. This particular version of the coronavirus bothers me because I could come into contact with it, never feel bad myself, but put someone else's health at risk.
Our newsroom is working from home. I'm a big fan of this staff for a lot of reasons, but watching them cover so may important stories every day has been impressive.
I worry about them because they are out of their element, constantly under pressure to tell yet another story, and processing a lot of news. If you think the weight of reading these stories is too much, you should be the ones reporting and writing them. It isn't easy and they are doing a great job.
And reporting from home even with today's incredible technology isn't easy. We tried to hold a conference call last week to iron out some details. We have used the free conference call lines for years with no problems.
Of course, we can't do anything now with no problems. Have any of you fought the store-opening crowds when rumors that a toilet paper shipment has come in the night before? I have felt like God blessed me over the course of my life, but His work in my life was never more apparent than having this all hit the week after we had purchased a huge 45-roll pack from Sam's Club the Saturday before people began hoarding the stuff. I was feeling smart because over the course of a year, buying in bulk would save a few bucks. Now, when I see that stash in the closet, I feel like a genius.
That conference call made me feel like anything but a genius. Everyone is working from home now so free services are being overwhelmed with new users.
Since we couldn't get the conference call to work and still needed to get the work done, I had people calling their own numbers in the newsroom, putting them on speaker phone and I called another member of the team on my cell phone and walked him back and forth between the phones of the people talking at any given time. We got it done, but the experience left me jealous of Mr. Douglass who merely had to climb a telephone pole to make a call on Green Acres.
But maybe the worst thing that has happened to me so far in this social distancing experience is that Netflix released "Tiger King" at the same time millions of people were forced to stay home with time on their hands.
That series is insane because it is about a bunch of people who are insane. A great psychological experiment is to ask people who watch it which character is the hero and which is the villain. There are no right answers.
The reason I think it is bad that the Tiger King has entertained so many people during the first stages of social distancing is that it colors what people believe about Oklahomans. Joe Exotic became famous when he was in Oklahoma, but he was born in Kansas and was a University of Texas fan.
I have lived in Oklahoma for 42 of my many years on Earth and Joe Exotic was the only meth-smoking gun-toting gay redneck who owned and operated a roadside zoo that I met there. If you take out being gay and the roadside zoo, those numbers go up - a lot.
Full disclosure, I have visited Joe's zoo, but I never ate the out of date Walmart meat pizza. Sometimes, you need things to do on a slow summer Saturday in the Sooner State.
I also ran into Joe at a couple of campaign stops when he tried to become a candidate for Governor as a Libertarian in 2018. He received about 19% of the Libertarian vote in the primary. That was only 664 votes. My friend Chris Powell won the spot on the ballot for the Libertarians. It's too bad the documentarians didn't interview him for the series. He can tell some great Joe Exotic stories. He told a few on a local podcast after the series was released.
It turns out that the Tiger King ended up serving part of his jail sentence in the Grady County Jail. That jail was built while I was editor in Chickasha, Okla. They show several views of the jail in the show and my office for 15 years was literally close enough that I could have easily thrown a baseball from my office and hit the jail. It made me strangely homesick to see the Tiger King interviewed right there in my hometown.
Hopefully if Netflix comes out with a new feature that goes viral it won't be about another wacky okie. It looks like we could be struggling with this virus for at least a period of weeks. It won't be easy, but like the weird hoop eyebrow ring Joe Exotic wears, just hang in there. We'll get back to normal soon.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.
