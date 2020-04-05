BUSH: Social distancing hard but humorous

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Social distancing hasn't been easy in any way.

The numbers of newly infected and dead people in America and across the world are hard to handle every day. I have never felt as good as I do now with the sense of impending doom that it could soon change.

I've never been one to worry about myself. This particular version of the coronavirus bothers me because I could come into contact with it, never feel bad myself, but put someone else's health at risk.

Our newsroom is working from home. I'm a big fan of this staff for a lot of reasons, but watching them cover so may important stories every day has been impressive.

I worry about them because they are out of their element, constantly under pressure to tell yet another story, and processing a lot of news. If you think the weight of reading these stories is too much, you should be the ones reporting and writing them. It isn't easy and they are doing a great job.

And reporting from home even with today's incredible technology isn't easy. We tried to hold a conference call last week to iron out some details. We have used the free conference call lines for years with no problems.