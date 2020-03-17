BUSH: This isn't a partisan pandemic

Of all of the things we are missing during this time of lock downs and lock outs, I miss state and national championships the most. I miss the excitement. I miss the celebration.

Social distancing due to coronavirus containment plans may have its own brand of excitement, but we haven't had anything to celebrate.

When you look at Italy, Spain and France, you see an infection curve and death rate with this outbreak that is very disconcerting. People in America who talk about what hasn't happened yet are either too ignorant to understand the science of how this disease is moving through societies or lying to themselves and others about what appears to be coming. Italy saw more than 5,000 new infections and 500 deaths this weekend alone. Spain and France are locking down their countries as well because of how rapidly this disease with a high critical illness and death rate is blazing through their populations.

When you look at the numbers, the United States is on the same pace as Italy. The numbers are slightly higher. If the spread timing is the same, we will surpass their current numbers of infections and deaths by March 22.

If you wonder why so many governors are willing to shut everything down, that's why.