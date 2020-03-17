BUSH: This isn't a partisan pandemic

Of all of the things we are missing during this time of lock downs and lock outs, I miss state and national championships the most. I miss the excitement. I miss the celebration.
Social distancing due to coronavirus containment plans may have its own brand of excitement, but we haven't had anything to celebrate.
When you look at Italy, Spain and France, you see an infection curve and death rate with this outbreak that is very disconcerting. People in America who talk about what hasn't happened yet are either too ignorant to understand the science of how this disease is moving through societies or lying to themselves and others about what appears to be coming. Italy saw more than 5,000 new infections and 500 deaths this weekend alone. Spain and France are locking down their countries as well because of how rapidly this disease with a high critical illness and death rate is blazing through their populations.
When you look at the numbers, the United States is on the same pace as Italy. The numbers are slightly higher. If the spread timing is the same, we will surpass their current numbers of infections and deaths by March 22.
If you wonder why so many governors are willing to shut everything down, that's why.
So many Republicans had an innate response that this pandemic was somehow a plot to destroy President Donald Trump. The Sheriff of Oklahoma's fourth most populous county still believed that - and posted it on Facebook - Friday afternoon.
The Governor of Oklahoma, an anti-vaxxer who would have loved some of the bills designed to remove vaccine requirements that fortunately failed in South Dakota's legislature this year, and Mayor of Oklahoma City were out in busy restaurants Saturday night and posting photos of their poor decisions on social media. For a city where a positive diagnosis of two visiting NBA players led to the rapid shutdown of the professional basketball season, that seems unwise.
The Oklahoma Youth Expo livestock show went on as planned and thousands of people risked possible exposure to avoid missing an opportunity. Community transmission was confirmed in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties Sunday. A member of the Oklahoma University community tested positive Sunday, as well. They were late to the party, but Oklahoma joined all of the other states in declaring a state of emergency.
In West River, South Dakota, State Senator Phill Jensen posted a dozen memes and articles trying to minimize the outbreak and claim that people are reacting to this disease more than the H1N1 flu in 2009 simpy because of who the president is now. Two of Jensen's posts were actually hidden by Facebook's new fact-checking policy.
This is not a time to be giving people false information because of some strange belief that this is a partisan pandemic. Italy doesn't care who our president is. They locked down the country. France and Spain are too. The WHO didn't call COVID-19 a pandemic to help Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders or to hurt the American stock market.
Yes, President Trump has taken criticism because he fired the Center for Disease Control's pandemic response team. Yes, for the first couple of weeks, he told everyone the virus would go away when it got warm or in a miraculous way. His administration with Larry Kudlow and Kellyanne Conway tried to tell people the disease was contained.
Those were all mistakes. Since then, Trump has appointed a task force to handle the country's response, declared a state of emergency and even implemented travel bans and other policies trying to slow the spread in America.
Republican Governors like Kristi Noem have canceled schools and of course, most forms of entertainment that draw a crowd have been canceled or postponed.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said again in a news conference Sunday that "the worst is still ahead of us. How we respond will determine what the ultimate outcome will be."
Trust me. When this infection curve begins to steepen, the virus won't be checking voter identification cards to determine which five percent of its victims will spend time in ICU and face potential permanent damage and which one to three percent of infected people will die.
Republicans and Democrat leaders across the country are taking action now. It is time to stop the partisanship and start thinking about how we help minimize the damage that is almost certain to come.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.