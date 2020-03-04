We have four years to fix this.
New Hampshire and Iowa can no longer be the first Presidential candidate contests. They aren't representative of the American populace. They aren't big enough to even matter in the long run.
Millions of dollars of campaign money and time for the candidates floods the states every four years and all we learn is that they are completely irrelevant.
You have free articles remaining.
The No. 2 and No. 3 candidates from New Hampshire's primary both dropped out of the race and endorsed the fifth place candidate in that primary before Super Tuesday.
After Bernie Sanders won Nevada, the Democrats whose policy is more center than left saw the writing on the wall. The word socialism has been a partisan code word for years for the modern Republican Party, but Sanders self-identifies as a socialist. Usually, it takes a concerted effort of FOX and Friends, Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh to get someone labeled a socialist.
After Joe Biden showed real strength in the South Carolina primary, Pete Bettigieg and Amy Klobuchar each decided to drop out and throw their support behind Biden in an effort to keep Sanders from becoming the party's nominee. National polls show Sanders doing well against President Donald Trump, that is probably because the ful force of Trumps Twitter tirades and a billion dollars worth of commercials haven't picked him apart yet. There is a reason Trump keeps pushing for Democrats to treat Sanders fairly.
You would think a party that saw President Trump fighitng to have Sanders on the ballot against him would realize that there might be a reason for that. I'm not sure the Democrats have any idea how to act in their own best interest.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.