BUSH:
FROM THE EDITOR

BUSH:

{{featured_button_text}}

We have four years to fix this.

New Hampshire and Iowa can no longer be the first Presidential candidate contests. They aren't representative of the American populace. They aren't big enough to even matter in the long run.

Millions of dollars of campaign money and time for the candidates floods the states every four years and all we learn is that they are completely irrelevant.

The No. 2 and No. 3 candidates from New Hampshire's primary both dropped out of the race and endorsed the fifth place candidate in that primary before Super Tuesday. 

After Bernie Sanders won Nevada, the Democrats whose policy is more center than left saw the writing on the wall. The word socialism has been a partisan code word for years for the modern Republican Party, but Sanders self-identifies as a socialist. Usually, it takes a concerted effort of FOX and Friends, Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh to get someone labeled a socialist.

After Joe Biden showed real strength in the South Carolina primary, Pete Bettigieg and Amy Klobuchar each decided to drop out and throw their support behind Biden in an effort to keep Sanders from becoming the party's nominee. National polls show Sanders doing well against President Donald Trump, that is probably because the ful force of Trumps Twitter tirades and a billion dollars worth of commercials haven't picked him apart yet. There is a reason Trump keeps pushing for Democrats to treat Sanders fairly. 

You would think a party that saw President Trump fighitng to have Sanders on the ballot against him would realize that there might be a reason for that. I'm not sure the Democrats have any idea how to act in their own best interest. 

Kent Bush

Bush

 Adam Fondren, Journal Staff

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote yes for our community
Columnists

Vote yes for our community

I grew up where my grandparents, my parents, and most of our neighbors chose to eat stale bread with lemon, onion, and water (Called Fatteh Wa…

+2
BUSH: Debasing the debates
Opinion

BUSH: Debasing the debates

  • Updated

When Abraham Lincoln and Stephen A. Douglas faced each other in 1858, they each made their case concerning slavery, emancipation, and equality…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News