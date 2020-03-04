We have four years to fix this.

New Hampshire and Iowa can no longer be the first Presidential candidate contests. They aren't representative of the American populace. They aren't big enough to even matter in the long run.

Millions of dollars of campaign money and time for the candidates floods the states every four years and all we learn is that they are completely irrelevant.

The No. 2 and No. 3 candidates from New Hampshire's primary both dropped out of the race and endorsed the fifth place candidate in that primary before Super Tuesday.

After Bernie Sanders won Nevada, the Democrats whose policy is more center than left saw the writing on the wall. The word socialism has been a partisan code word for years for the modern Republican Party, but Sanders self-identifies as a socialist. Usually, it takes a concerted effort of FOX and Friends, Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh to get someone labeled a socialist.