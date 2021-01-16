Caring Businesses exist compassionately during pandemic

In June, after a surprising Lymphoma diagnosis at the beginning of the year, my dad was nearing completion of his chemotherapy treatments. My mom, also in her early sixties, is in remission from a different, more rare and incurable cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma. As such, both of my parents experience significant immunocompromised status and have taken extreme precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a phone conversation with my friend, elected Rapid City Common Council President Laura Armstrong, we discussed how we could support people like my parents as they shopped safely, and locally, with their Covid-concerns and vulnerable health. We settled on an idea to host a Facebook page dedicated to sharing stories of local businesses who continued to follow CDC guidelines - ensuring as much safety for concerned family members, elders, essential workers, and others as possible. While on the phone, Laura whipped up a Facebook page called "Caring Business of Rapid City" and immediately made me a shared administrator. We were in agreement that the page would be a tool and a resource for safety and compassion, not a negative platform for business shaming or poor experiences. The description of the site was, and remains, as follows: "This page was created to help promote local businesses who provide practice safe CDC guidelines, social distancing and promote facial masks to protect the public during the COVID-19 crisis. Ideally, we would like to keep the page POSITIVE & SUPPORTIVE."
Mask mandate or not, the Caring Businesses of Rapid City Facebook page has been used to talk about individual experiences within local businesses where patrons felt safe, valued, and cared for. In a year where many people took their holiday shopping online, we preserved the page to continue offering safe opportunities, wherever possible, for local people to patronize local businesses. Our hope was to keep businesses open, keep my parents and our vulnerable community members safe, and continue spreading support and positivity, not Covid-19.
The recent outpouring of negativity and misinformation about the intent and impact of the Caring Businesses of Rapid City Facebook page has been misdirected and untrue. Our page has never allowed or included bullying or shaming of businesses who do not uphold CDC guidelines. Our page has never had a "naughty list" - though I know other similar pages did and may still exist. Laura and I's intent was to create a space of resource and safety out of compassion and care for community members who hoped to continue to shop in, live in, and engage with local commerce despite health concerns. It is no surprise to me who is behind the attacks on Laura's leadership and character and, in my observation, these attacks speak more about the attackers' integrity than they do about Laura or mine.
When we elect public officials, we vote with our gut, our intellect, and the facts that we are presented with. Laura Armstrong is a valuable member of the Rapid City community, with a big heart of intent and impact to lead by example, love wholeheartedly, and leave a better city behind her, wherever she goes. I don't believe my friend is flawless, nor am I blind to my own failures as a parent, a partner, a business owner, a professional, and a community member. But, despite attempts to malign Laura's name and her leadership, I would like to set the record straight and encourage community members who have benefitted from or been encouraged by Caring Businesses of Rapid City or by Laura's City Council leadership to speak up in support of her character.
I know, in theory and in practice, that my community is challenged to be more compassionate, more considerate, and more connected through Laura's example. I'll continue to support and patronize caring businesses in Rapid City, and to share stories of ways that our community has come together, supported the "least of these," and protected the vulnerable during the most challenging of times. Please consider an email or letter of support for Laura Armstrong, through the city's public comment form at Public Comment Form | Rapid City South Dakota (rcgov.org)
Of course, I welcome your comments and ideas, personally, and can be reached at natalie@sporecreative.com