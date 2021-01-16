Caring Businesses exist compassionately during pandemic

Mask mandate or not, the Caring Businesses of Rapid City Facebook page has been used to talk about individual experiences within local businesses where patrons felt safe, valued, and cared for. In a year where many people took their holiday shopping online, we preserved the page to continue offering safe opportunities, wherever possible, for local people to patronize local businesses. Our hope was to keep businesses open, keep my parents and our vulnerable community members safe, and continue spreading support and positivity, not Covid-19.

The recent outpouring of negativity and misinformation about the intent and impact of the Caring Businesses of Rapid City Facebook page has been misdirected and untrue. Our page has never allowed or included bullying or shaming of businesses who do not uphold CDC guidelines. Our page has never had a "naughty list" - though I know other similar pages did and may still exist. Laura and I's intent was to create a space of resource and safety out of compassion and care for community members who hoped to continue to shop in, live in, and engage with local commerce despite health concerns. It is no surprise to me who is behind the attacks on Laura's leadership and character and, in my observation, these attacks speak more about the attackers' integrity than they do about Laura or mine.