CARRELL: Helping prepare students for life after high school

As the new Director of College and Career Readiness for Rapid City Area Schools, my department’s main goal is to help prepare our students to be college and career ready. We are going to successfully complete this goal through the RCAS Academies and Pathways.

The Academies and Pathways model is being used in school districts across our nation. This model matches course curriculum with student interests and talents and, numerous school districts are witnessing their student participation increase which is having a profound and positive impact on graduation rates.

RCAS uses six academies that span the workforce sectors and within these academies are pathways that lead students to their interest in attending college or preparing to enter the workforce. This model can be described best through an example. Imagine two students entering their freshman year of high school. Both freshmen will be introduced to the six academies in Freshman Seminar which allows the freshmen time to explore the different workforce sectors. After this seminar and upon entering 10th grade, these students will identify and choose an academy which will guide the students towards graduation. In this example, both students chose the Scull Construction Academy of Construction and Technical Trades but in 11th grade, select different pathways.

During their 10th grade year, each Sophomore will take a course that aligns with their chosen pathway as they move inside the structure of their academy. One student has the aptitude and desire to attend a four-year college and aspires to be an electrical engineer. This student will enter the 11th grade taking a more focused pathway class that will encourage an Advanced Placement (AP) class or a dual credit class with a local college or university. The other student knows that she will enter the trades as an electrician. Entering 11th grade, she will also take a more focused pathway class, a dual credit class with our local technical college.

As both students enter their senior years, the students begin to finalize their completion of their high school education and prepare to enter a new and important phase of their young adult lives. The student desiring to be an electrical engineer with begin a Capstone Project that will include a job shadow, an internship or both with a company that has an electrical engineering department. The other student who wants to enter the trades as an electrician will complete her senior year taking dual credit at the local technical college. She will also participate in an apprenticeship program with a local electrical company earning hours to towards her journeymen status.

This transformative approach to high school gives students an opportunity to learn more about a career area of interest. If they love their academy of choice, they go deeper through pathway courses and have more opportunities to work with business and postsecondary partners and learn and prepare for a job in that career field. If they don’t like their academy choice, they can choose a different academy or pathway the following year. The academy model encourages students to explore career interests, but they will not be pressured to make an actual career decision. The model allows students to try something on for size before spending tens of thousands of dollars on a degree in a field they discover they may not like.

Superintendent Dr. Simon leads our weekly senior leadership meetings and the topic that anchors all our discussions is what can we do to continue to provide the best education to all students in Rapid City. Without hesitation, I strongly believe the RCAS Academies and Pathways model is the best way to educate and guide our students. The RCAS Academies and Pathways is driven by the RCAS district goal of expanding opportunities for college and career exploration enrichment for all students. RCAS is preparing every student graduating from high school to be college and career ready.

Our students’ success has a profound impact on Rapid City’s present and future. Each student has a talent waiting to be nurtured. The RCAS Academies and Pathways is the program that will provide that environment to discover, foster, and grow our students’ talents which will continue to make our great city a special place to live.

The Director of College and Career Readiness leads the RCAS Academy and Pathways model that is focused on graduating students who are career and college ready. The Director engages with community leaders and businesses in order to create lasting relationships that provide a multitude of opportunities for RCAS students to explore a variety of career options during high school. The Director, in collaboration with others, is instrumental in the development, implementation, and success of the RCAS Academies.

