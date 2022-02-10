CARRELL: Why I moved my family to Rapid City

As a new resident, I am often asked, “Why did you move to Rapid City?” Each time I am asked this question, my answer is simple: “Freedom and Opportunity.”

Those two words have great meaning to me and my family. Those words represent the desire of all Americans and what Rapid City represents to us. Several years ago, we visited Rapid City and the Black Hills to explore its beauty and experience a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore. We yearned to be in a place where patriotic Americans freely professed their love of our great nation and celebrated its birthday. Once here, we knew we had found a new home. We had long wished for a community with strong moral values. A place where our family could lay down its roots. A place where we could raise our son to be a strong and thoughtful man. We found that home in Rapid City.

I recently retired from the United States Border Patrol. For 24 years, I patrolled the southern border and the coastline of the Pacific Ocean in San Diego, California. I watched the fabric of a once-great city and state change into a place that I didn’t recognize anymore. A beautiful city and region, attracting people from all over the world, quickly turned into a place to avoid.

While preparing for our move, our family prayed about this new chapter in our lives. Our decision had to be made wisely. We desired a “forever home”. With thoughtful and consistent prayer, we chose Rapid City. We sought freedom and opportunity. We’ve found it here.

The people of Rapid City are fiercely independent and display a strong belief in responsibility and self-reliance. The strength of those qualities and beliefs are shared by my family. The residents of this region are welcoming, kind and possess genuine goodness in their spirit. The people here are forthright, straightforward, and thoughtful. The awe-inspiring beauty of the Black Hills is surpassed only by the character of its people.

I moved my family to Rapid City last year, accepting a position with Rapid City Area Schools. I have met so many passionate, intelligent, and honorable people in my new position both inside and outside of the school district. As I meet business owners, educators, contractors, and long-time residents of Rapid City; I am reassured that our decision to relocate was the right one. I can honestly say that, since moving here, our family has not questioned our decision to become South Dakotans and to build our lives in Rapid City. Many times, in our family prayers, we thank God for His guidance because we felt drawn here for a purpose and for exciting opportunities. Each day, we feel more joy and confidence in our choice to become citizens in a city that offers its residents a future … and hope.

When we moved to Rapid City my family had three goals. The first goal was to settle into our new home and become a part of our neighborhood and community. Secondly, we aspired to be excellent neighbors, residents, and citizens of this great state. As a third, and most important goal, we wanted to grow roots in a community that shares our values. We feel welcomed by everyone. In just a short time, we truly feel we have become South Dakotans. Granted, it’s taken numerous trips to local stores to acquire the proper gear for our first South Dakota winter. We’ve had to ditch our year-round summer wardrobes. But now, at least we look the part!

Rapid City is a special place. We are so grateful for our new home. We look to the future with anticipation and excitement. Here, we can feel the thrill of freedom and opportunity every day.

The Director of College and Career Readiness leads the RCAS Academy and Pathways model that is focused on graduating students who are career and college ready. The Director engages with community leaders and businesses in order to create lasting relationships that provide a multitude of opportunities for RCAS students to explore a variety of career options during high school. The Director, in collaboration with others, is instrumental in the development, implementation, and success of the RCAS Academies.

