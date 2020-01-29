CARROLL: Adios and Happy Trails

It has been a privilege to write a weekly column for readers of the Rapid City Journal for the past eight years. I will be moving from South Dakota with my wife and special needs daughter next month. We found a new home that is more able to cater to our evolving needs for medical care and special needs support. While we look forward to the new adventure, we have dearly loved South Dakota and will never forget this often charming and often difficult land.

I have a few final thoughts and some observations. We arrived in South Dakota at the beginning of an intense and sustained mountain pine beetle attack, the second such infestation in 100 years. We had just endured another attack for more than a decade in the central Boise Range in Idaho in the 1990s, so I was an old bark beetle hand.

The beetles in Idaho and South Dakota were accompanied by large wildfires including the largest in our history in 2000. Beetles and fires go hand in hand because they feed on the same dense thickets of trees and unmanaged forest stands. As the years wore on and the beetles and fires rampaged through the Hills, I came to believe there is a balance here and it looks like this: The fires burn about a third of the forest, the beetles take another third, and we were able to successfully manage another third.

