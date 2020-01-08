CARROLL: Communities scramble to fund firefighters

Volunteer fire departments are declining, especially in rural areas and the wildland/urban interface. The Age of the volunteer firefighter has given way to the Age of firefighters for hire both in Australia and the United States, and communities are scrambling to pay for firefighting services.

Triggered by the inexorable movement of urban dwellers to more rural settings, VFDs can no longer find and field people with the skills and cultural tradition that made VFDs so essential from settlement until the turn of the present century. Australians and Americans face the same challenge; how to protect themselves from fire in the rapidly developing areas in places like Canberra, AU and Custer, SD.

In 1952, the last year firefighters in the Australian Capital Territory lost a house to a bush fire prior to 2003, there were 70,000 volunteers on the ACT roster. In 2003 when the Canberra Firestorm burned more than 500 homes, there were fewer than 1000 firefighters altogether, and 400 were paid.