CARROLL: Communities scramble to fund firefighters

Volunteer fire departments are declining, especially in rural areas and the wildland/urban interface. The Age of the volunteer firefighter has given way to the Age of firefighters for hire both in Australia and the United States, and communities are scrambling to pay for firefighting services.
Triggered by the inexorable movement of urban dwellers to more rural settings, VFDs can no longer find and field people with the skills and cultural tradition that made VFDs so essential from settlement until the turn of the present century. Australians and Americans face the same challenge; how to protect themselves from fire in the rapidly developing areas in places like Canberra, AU and Custer, SD.
In 1952, the last year firefighters in the Australian Capital Territory lost a house to a bush fire prior to 2003, there were 70,000 volunteers on the ACT roster. In 2003 when the Canberra Firestorm burned more than 500 homes, there were fewer than 1000 firefighters altogether, and 400 were paid.
While volunteer firefighters made up 72 percent of all firefighters in the US a decade ago, Custer, SD can barely field a fire department even though the community enjoys state-of-the-art equipment and a high level of support. The rolls have shrunk more than 50 percent in 10 years. Now, a skeleton force of less than 20 people stands between fire and disaster for Custer residents. Asked what residents should be doing to help protect themselves from fire in these increasingly lean times, a retired former fire chief said “Buy really good fire insurance.”
It’s a fair point. Fire insurance is relatively cheap and is universally available to homeowners, even for homes built where there are no comprehensive building codes and where there are no provisions for mandatory fire protection. California is forcing insurance companies to provide fire insurance to cover otherwise uninsurable homes. There is even a State fund to pay for fire insurance for those who can’t afford it. There is little incentive to harden homes against fire or to provide local ordinances to require developers and homeowners to build Fire-wise homes.
The end of volunteer fire departments may be inevitable. Federal, state, and local governments are hiring thousands of paid firefighters in the wake of the ballooning $4 billion-dollar federal wildfire budget that continues to expand every year. Add to the mix the need for professional firefighters who can also perform mitigation work like thinning trees year-round and the picture gets bleaker for VFDs.
Volunteers have to meet the same rigorous training standards as paid firefighters, often amounting to 100 hours of training before they fight their first fire, followed by another 100 hours of training to meet other requirements other than firefighting. Most volunteers train 2-4 hours a week, a heavy burden for people with families and other responsibilities. Employers are not as flexible as they once were and leave to fight fire is getting harder to find.
At a time of high fuel loading, dwindling access to the backcountry, and unfettered development in fire-prone areas, the ranks of paid firefighters are growing. There are about 60,000 paid wildland firefighters across the country who are working ever longer fire seasons. With so many paid firefighters, there is less incentive to volunteer and lots of resentment from volunteers who work long shifts beside paid firefighters from contract firefighting companies and state and federal firefighters.
The time is fast approaching when many if not most rural communities will have to get creative to find ways to hire and maintain paid firefighters to supplement the ranks of volunteers, or roll the dice on whether anyone will answer when the fire bell rings.
Frank Carroll is a freelance writer and columnist. He can be reached by emailing frankcarrollpfm@gmail.com or visiting blackhillsforestpros.com.