A milestone of some significance passed in November with little public notice and no ripples in the unusually sedate pond of the Black Hills National Forest and forest policy. Mark Van Every, the forest supervisor, has asked for permission from higher agency authorities to begin a revision of the Black Hills National Forest, Land and Resource Management Plan.
It’s not a minor request. Revising a forest plan is an exercise that burns many person years of time and millions of dollars in treasure, not to mention endless public meetings and years of gathering field data, coordinating between agency offices that are often located states apart, and coming to conclusions that will definitely affect everyone who lives in the Hills in Wyoming and South Dakota.
Revising a forest plan is not taken lightly. At a meeting of forest stakeholders including members of the National Forest Advisory Board (NFAB), Van Every said that conditions across the forest have changed in recent years. It’s a fact. The 20-year siege of bark beetles and large wildfires have changed the nature of the forest, often dramatically, since the last forest plan revision in 1997, and subsequent amendments beginning in 2007.
The NFAB was specifically created in 2003 to help the Forest Service address the giant gorillas in the room; fire, bugs, off-road vehicle access, and others. The Board has done a remarkable job and so has the Forest Service, each listening to the other, each forging solutions to really big problems they could not have otherwise achieved separately.
The history of forest management in the Black Hills dates to at least 1897, when the Agency estimated there was 1.5 billion board feet of standing timber across the 1.2-million-acre forest. The inventory was the first step in figuring out how to manage public forest resources for the greater good.
Management to increase forest production and improve timber supplies was remarkably successful in the years between 1900 and 2000; too successful. By 1997 the inventory of standing timber was between 5.5 billion to 6.1 billion board feet, a range created when foresters used different scales to measure volume. No matter. Timber inventory increased about four times in a century.
Even in the wake of the destructive disturbance forces beginning with beetles and fire in 1997 through 2016, the standing inventory is still 4.85 billion board feet, three times what Chief Forester Graves discovered in 1897.
All of us want to know how the fires and beetles affected our plans and programs as we work to maintain and sustain a living forest for people and wildlife, for recreation and water. We have the best database of any national forest in the system. But great data is filtered by economic, cultural, biological, social and other factors, including professional judgement. There is no magic rational model that creates an alternative that is clearly and unequivocally the right answer in forest management. Forest planning really is like making sausage, and not everyone likes the process or the recipe.
We are clearly not running out of trees, either for the timber industry or for everything else trees support. Everyone agrees we want a healthy sustainable forest and that we need a strong sustainable forest products industry to keep it that way. Our forest product industry, led by Jim Neiman and his family for five generations, is the key to keeping our forest healthy.
The good news is we have that industry in Hulett, Wyo., and in Spearfish and Hill City and in other smaller mills. Thankfully, we have what we need to move strongly forward in a new century.