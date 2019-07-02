Ageism is a fearsome thing.
In the fall of our lives we are living longer and healthier than previous generations, and many of us are not ready to lie down. Far from it.
Many of us retired from one calling to pursue others with equal or more passion. We are at the height of our creative imagination and ready to lead in many fields, from emergency management to software design, in Hollywood films, on Broadway and on Wall Street.
We know a lot now all these long years later, and we can see with uncommon clarity where others see only murk and confusion. We are additive to the common weal, not a drain. We spent years getting here, and we have miles to go before we sleep. Often, however, we are written off, marginalized, sidelined by younger members of society to our detriment and their own.
There are some 900 million people over 60 in the world today, and will be more than 2 billion by 2050 — that’s more than 20 percent of the total population. Shunting the old folks off to the lizard farm is counterproductive and counterintuitive.
It’s far cheaper to encourage people be productive as long as they can than to gear up to provide increasingly high levels of care to people who are no longer allowed to be excited, to show up and lend a hand, and to contribute their vast talents to society.
Ageism is more pervasive than sexism or racism, according to the World Health Organization. I grew up with old people who helped raise me for three months a year. The really important stuff I learned about the long view of life I learned from my 95-year-old Grandma and Grandpa who died at home and gardened and tended their orchards until the very day they died.
Yes, Grandpa needed a hoe to lean on now and then, and he took his time walking out to the burn barrel, but he got it done, and no one tried to remove the old general to an assisted care facility. He didn’t need it.
I spoke to him last on his 95th birthday. “Franklin,” he said, “I’m 95 years old and I can’t help it.”
Grandma died the year before. All his friends and contemporaries were gone. The world he knew was no longer recognizable. He was ready to go. As with pregnancy, I learned that life starts and goes full bore until we’re ready for it to end, and it ends. But that’s a process and a journey and it takes time. There’s no reason to step off the bus halfway to town.
My friend Jody Lee is a remarkable woman in every way. She is a human nuclear engine of passion and talent. A screenwriter and producer, Jody is ready to pitch in to the highly technical and creative world of film making. A talented commercial producer for 30 years, she is now ready to unleash her store of creative personal ideas as a producer and director. Nobody wants her. She’s too old for Hollywood, too young to quit.
Many people who fought fire most of their careers want to stay engaged. It takes years to learn to navigate the deeply complex world of emergency management. Extra money in retirement often comes from taking part time work on fire teams.
Increasingly, older firefighters are discouraged from participating because of age. It doesn’t make much sense in a world where fire forces are dwindling and the need for specialized knowledge, skills and abilities is increasing. Yet, here we are. Do yourself a favor; hire quality, passion and wisdom and prosper.