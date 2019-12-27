CARROLL: Focus on gratitude and humility in the new year

“There are places I remember all my life though some have changed, some forever, not for better, some have gone and some remain….”
They are some of the words that made John Lennon immortal and that perfectly expressed the battle damage from time and circumstances that weather away at all of us in the form of changes, some welcome and some not. Corilla Robbins, a wonderful old matriarch in Idaho in 1919, 76 years old, took her first airplane ride because she didn’t want to miss out on the new technology. She declared the experience wonderful and allowed as how everyone should try it.
She also reminisced about her life over 70. She said she was still at the banquet hall, that the table was set, the food was laid out, the decorations in place, but almost no one was with her at the banquet. They were gone. Her friends were gone. Her family moved on to their own lives. She was in her twilight but determined to rage against the darkness and fly in airplanes.
I get it.
“All these places have their moments, with lovers and friends I still can recall, some are dead and some are living, in my life I've loved them all.” Perfectly expressed sense of loss in any Age.
They are recovering and rededicating her grave in Idaho in homage to a life fiercely led. As I read her story I thought about this forgettable year. 2019 will be remembered if at all as the year we couldn’t wait to forget. An unfortunate side effect was the general loss of civility, and I was responsible for my part in that loss.
Kevin Woster gallantly worked behind the scenes and in his writing to bring us all to our senses. His constant appeals fell on deaf ears sometimes and brought us back from the brink at others. I appreciate his efforts. It reminded me there is much for which to be grateful.
I appreciate John Thune’s efforts to stop Robocalls. He worked hard to get that done. I hope it works and the law has teeth and the agencies can promulgate regulations that will actually stop the calls. I’m grateful for his efforts either way. John’s letter about his father’s 100th birthday called to mind my own journey this year to discover my family and our actual origin stories as opposed to the many myths we foster to assuage our various sensibilities.
This is the 100th wedding anniversary of my grandparents, Major General Franklin Otis Carroll and Clara Kathleen Carney, married in Washington D.C. in 1919. Born in the years just after the Civil War, hey lived to be 95 and died at home. I am grateful for their lives and love and the examples they were to me and Audrey. We have been married 42 short years and I am grateful for her patience and perseverance.
I just applied to become a member of the Mount Rushmore Order of Daedalians, a military order dedicated to memorializing and preserving the memory of our first air war soldiers who flew heavier-than-air planes in battle from 1917 to 1919. My grandfather was a founding member, number 48, when they convened in 1934 in Alabama. You have to be a pilot with a military rating or a direct descendant of one of the first 360 members. I am a hereditary applicant.
Grandpa could fly before he learned how to drive. The world was shiny new then. I am grateful to help preserve his memory. Happy New Year, Kevin, and thanks for focusing on gratitude and humility in a shiny new year.
Frank Carroll is a freelance writer and columnist. He can be reached by emailing frankcarrollpfm@gmail.com or visiting blackhillsforestpros.com.