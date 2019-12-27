CARROLL: Focus on gratitude and humility in the new year

“There are places I remember all my life though some have changed, some forever, not for better, some have gone and some remain….”

They are some of the words that made John Lennon immortal and that perfectly expressed the battle damage from time and circumstances that weather away at all of us in the form of changes, some welcome and some not. Corilla Robbins, a wonderful old matriarch in Idaho in 1919, 76 years old, took her first airplane ride because she didn’t want to miss out on the new technology. She declared the experience wonderful and allowed as how everyone should try it.

She also reminisced about her life over 70. She said she was still at the banquet hall, that the table was set, the food was laid out, the decorations in place, but almost no one was with her at the banquet. They were gone. Her friends were gone. Her family moved on to their own lives. She was in her twilight but determined to rage against the darkness and fly in airplanes.

I get it.

“All these places have their moments, with lovers and friends I still can recall, some are dead and some are living, in my life I've loved them all.” Perfectly expressed sense of loss in any Age.