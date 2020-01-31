CARROLL: Happy trails and adios

It has been a privilege to write a weekly column for readers of the Rapid City Journal for the past eight years. I will be moving from South Dakota with my wife and special needs daughter next month. We found a new home that is more able to cater to our evolving needs for medical care and special needs support. While we look forward to the new adventure, we have dearly loved South Dakota and will never forget this often charming and often difficult land.
I have a few final thoughts and some observations. We arrived in South Dakota at the beginning of an intense and sustained mountain pine beetle attack, the second such infestation in 100 years. We had just endured another attack for more than a decade in the central Boise Range in Idaho in the 1990s, so I was an old bark beetle hand.
The beetles in Idaho and South Dakota were accompanied by large wildfires including the largest in our history in 2000. Beetles and fires go hand in hand because they feed on the same dense thickets of trees and unmanaged forest stands. As the years wore on and the beetles and fires rampaged through the Hills, I came to believe there is a balance here and it looks like this: The fires burn about a third of the forest, the beetles take another third, and we were able to successfully manage another third.
It was a race and it will always be a race. As long as we harvest less than 30,000 acres of trees per year, we will always have more forest in dense and unsustainable conditions than we would under proper management. We are way behind in prescribed burning and fuels reduction, and, the truth is, we always will be. Our very good foresters and firefighters will keep hitting the highest priority areas to the best of their considerable abilities and that will have to do. Hell Canyon District is hiring two more foresters and three timber sale administrators and they will be needed.
We have lived in several states that were dominated by a single political party. The Democrats own New Mexico and Minnesota, and the Republicans own Idaho and South Dakota. When we moved here, Tom Daschle and Tim Johnson were Senators and Stephanie Herseth was our Representative. Those seats are Republican now and likely to remain so in this dangerous cold civil war where reason has surrendered to deeply partisan political agendas on all sides.
We have become more intolerant and more entrenched. I was a moderate conservative and greatly valued the diversity of thought and policy approaches in mixed political parties. South Dakota today is Republican as a matter of self-defense. I have high hopes for leaders like Scyller Borglum to help heal our wounds someday. Meanwhile, we have to take a stand for American Democracy against the current reactionary forces in the House, which means we will probably become more entrenched in our respective parties for the foreseeable future.
Hang on to your hats and happy trails to all of you.
Frank Carroll is a freelance writer and columnist. He can be reached by emailing frankcarrollpfm@gmail.com or visiting blackhillsforestpros.com.