My friend Lori wrote to a new mother, the daughter of a friend, who is refusing to vaccinate her year-old baby boy. The failure to vaccinate our children is not a life choice of millennials; it’s a criminal act that threatens the health and well-being of generations of Americans. If you’re not vaccinating your children, you’re a plague-bearer, a title that earned the death penalty across the Western world not long ago.
Lori asked Cody Ann: What is the difference in our generations? Lori is 67. Cody Ann is 30. Her son is 1.
“We don’t say things like, “the struggle is real,” Lori wrote. My generation has experienced real struggle, although we also know that compared to our grandparents’ and parents’ generations, our “struggle” was nothing. My grandmother had smallpox as a child and had siblings who died of childhood diseases that were eradicated in my lifetime.
They were young people in the Depression, who made their own “butter” with hydrogenated oil and yellow food coloring. They had coupons for gas, sugar, flour and cheese. Many of them were malnourished. They did not have so many clothes and shoes that they couldn’t wear them all. My grandmother and her mother were not allowed to be whoever they dreamed. They were not allowed a voice, a job or a vote until they fought for those rights.
Our generation knows from personal experience that few in this country know what real struggle is. We grew up poor. We wore hand-me-down clothes and shoes. We went to the movies once or twice a year. We didn’t eat out, period, ever. We did not and do not spend money we don’t have on things we can’t afford. We do not spend money we don’t have and then ask others to come to our aide. We do not pay others to do things we can do ourselves.
No one cleans my house and does my laundry for me. We do not buy our meals online and have them delivered to us. We honor and listen to those older and more experienced. We spend time with people we love to show them that we care. These things make us strong. If I lost everything I have tomorrow, it would not diminish my self-worth because material things are not what determines it. I would wish these things for your generation.
“I was looking into the idea circulating among young parents that vaccinations are not effective in babies,” Lori wrote. I spent an hour on a site (www.modernalternativehealth.com), written by a mommy of 5 that purported to present unbiased information, yet the conclusion for every immunization was simplistic and dismissive, and for each the advice was that vaccination is not necessary because these diseases are either eradicated or, if contracted, are not serious.
My aunt had tuberculosis, my grandma contracted smallpox (her sibling contracted smallpox and died from it) and several friends contracted polio when we were children. They have used braces throughout their lifetimes. These diseases are real and not so long ago were common in the U.S. Just because we have eradicated them through mass vaccination campaigns in my generation and in yours doesn’t mean they won’t come back: They will.
Cody Ann’s selfish and dangerous anti-vaccination theories have complicated her relationships with everyone around her. Her baby is in terrible danger. Failure to vaccinate our innocent children is child abuse. We need new laws in South Dakota that penalize those who do not remember the terror of preventable diseases of the past and who will not vaccinate. They must be held to account for all our sakes.