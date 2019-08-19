John Mayer said, “Who I am as a guitarist is defined by my failure to become Jimi Hendrix. However far you stop on your climb to be like him, that's who you are." It’s deep baseball but I get it. Hendrix did what the Beatles did; he redefined the perception and practice of music and specifically blues and rock and roll guitar. His music, his songs, his abilities and his personal vision were like nothing before. Listening to Hendrix changed everyone’s ideas about electric blues rock and left musicians forever chasing his hot blue flame of creativity and practical mastery until today.
Hendrix was the greatest electric guitar player of all time in the same way The Beatles were the greatest rock and roll band, ever. Hendrix would not have been possible without the Beatles’ command of the ‘60s and their revolution in the head that terraformed the music world, from Moscow to Seattle, to play music and write music and hear music differently. I am happy for rising generations to hear the Beatles and Hendrix. I am sorry they weren’t yet awake in the world to hear that music for the very first time. It’s impossible to know what that was like if you weren’t there, and no amount of watching great documentary films can replicate the complex streams of consciousness that created the environment for the opening chords and riffs of I Saw Her Standing There or Purple Haze. Perfect imitation cannot equal them or rise above the bar they set. It would take something brand new, or something wonderfully tried and true.
The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix were innovators, pioneers, magicians whose ability to inspire and express themselves through music was unhampered by a lack of knowledge of music’s forms and conventions. None of them could read or write music or knew anything about music theory. Yet, there they were, changing the world. They paid their dues, growing up rough in Liverpool and Seattle. They overcame everything to become very bright lights. Merely hearing the opening chords of Beatles’ music or a Hendrix guitar riff launches a song of power and purpose in the brain: Unforgettable.
The Beatles and Hendrix came into being in a time and place with many progenitors and influencers, and they honored those who came before, playing their music, often better than the original. Bob Dylan says Hendrix’s version of All Along the Watch Tower forever changed how Dylan hears and plays the song. Beatles albums and concerts included cover songs; so did Hendrix’s.
Some old friends attended two concerts in Denver this month: The Rolling Stones played Mile High Stadium on Aug. 10 and Joe Bonamassa played Red Rocks on Aug. 11. Both concerts were fun and raucous. The Stones played the DNA Stones’ songs, the ones without which there are no Stones. 60,000 fans sang along, laughing and yelling. They know it’s only rock and roll and we like it, all 57 years of it. The concert was fully satisfying, just amazing.
Joe Bonamassa’s was neither. Joe is probably the most competent guitar player now living. Each of his songs, all originals, were a wonder of electric blues virtuosity, a demonstration of every possible thing that can be done with a guitar. But we can’t whistle a Bonamassa song. We don’t have a single friend who knows his work. He has no Grammys, played no covers, honored no blues heroes, and wrote no hit songs. His concert honored the electric guitar, but he played no organic authentic blues. We were left to ponder why it is that Joe Bonamassa is almost famous.