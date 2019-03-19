We should legalize marijuana for some very good reasons, not the least of which are so that we can regulate it and warn users of its risks.
Marijuana is not the peace and love drug of our memory. The highly potent forms marijuana takes today are ten times as strong as the irrigation ditch hemp we smoked in college long ago. Even then, I did not like it and personally suffered psychotic effects from its use. Marijuana causes mental illness and violence, Alex Berenson writes in the January Imprimis, a publication of Hilldale College. We need to do a much better job of making sure users are aware of its risks.
The connection between cannabis and psychosis is well understood and has been for at least 150 years when the psychotic effects were recorded in British asylum registers in India. This past month I spent some time with a woman whose husband befriended a man who regularly smoked marijuana. One day the man drew a knife from his pocket and proceeded to assault the woman’s husband while he was driving the man home. He cut his throat and slashed his tongue so badly doctors did not think he would speak again. The husband escaped and managed to get help at a nearby house. The attacker took his car and drove home and went to bed, remembering nothing of the attack.
This was not an isolated case. Psychiatrists at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN and the Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Institute in New York are more than aware of the psychotic effects of marijuana use on some people, and the resulting uptick in significant risks from marijuana for mental illness and violence. Nobody is asking those doctors what they think about legalized marijuana; they are unalterably opposed. But they also admit their opposition is not a solution to a widening problem.
About 1.5 percent of American have cannabis use disorder, the medical term for addiction, “but they accounted for eleven percent of all psychosis cases in emergency rooms, 90,000 cases, 250 a day, triple the number in 2006,” Berenson writes. “In states like Colorado, emergency room physicians have become experts on dealing with cannabis-induced psychosis.”
Berenson cites a Swiss study of “265 psychotic patients published in Frontiers of Forensic Psychiatry last June” which found that “over a three-year period, young men with psychosis who used cannabis had a 50 percent chance of becoming violent,” four times higher than patients with psychosis who did not use cannabis. Cannabis use was connected to a “ten-fold increase in violence” in 1,600 psychiatric patients in an Italian study. These findings comport with Mayo Clinic experience and are no surprise to the Mid-Hudson doctors. Psychiatric patients self-medicating with alcohol and drugs are problematic in the best of circumstances: Marijuana makes it more so.
Most cigarette smokers don’t die of lung cancer. Most people who drink and drive don’t have fatal accidents, Berenson writes. “But we have highlighted the cases of those who do” for all of our sakes. “We need equally unambiguous and well-funded advertising campaigns on the risks of cannabis.” For now, “marijuana is legal in some states, illegal in others, dangerously potent, and sold without warnings everywhere.”
Marijuana has been a fact of American life since at least 1970, and one in five users of marijuana nation-wide use it every day, versus one in 15 daily users of alcohol. Eight million marijuana users take marijuana every day, compared to twelve million alcohol drinkers who use alcohol daily.
We need to legalize it, regulate it, and find rational ways to deal with the problems that arise.