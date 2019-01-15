Convalescing from shoulder surgery recently, I had lots of time to binge watch streaming video. It’s a good way to pass some hours and stay entertained during physical therapy. It’s also a surprising update on the state of the world’s entertainment.
I’ve now watched episodes of The Voice, American Idol, and America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor, and most of the international versions of each of these shows. With the exception of Greenland, Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Hindu Kush, and a handful of countries in central Africa, most of the world has one or more iterations of The Voice: Vietnam, Turkey, Mexico, Holland, Germany, Thailand — the list of who doesn’t is shorter.
The experience was astounding for a host of reasons. Chief among them was how the United States and Great Britain dominate the music world. Every show from every region featured artists singing songs in English composed by Americans and Brits, without exception. People who clearly did not speak English were nevertheless fluent in songs sung in English.
The Dutch started the Voice franchise betting on Simon Cowell’s success with American Idol and the X Factor. Their shows are among the best, and among the best competitors in singing pop music in English. The Germans do well, and so do the French, but the Dutch sing with less of an obvious accent.
Even the judges are Anglicized to a high degree. “Here we go!” from an excited Vietnamese judge. “Cool!” from a Turkish celebrity judge. Rap and Hip Hop have traveled the world and are now universal forms of musical expression. Janis Joplin lives on every stage in every land. Radiohead, Pink, Elvis Presley, the icons and guitar heroes of the past 70 years in America and Great Britain dominate the music scene everywhere, even Russia. It’s haunting to hear a Russian and a Ukrainian singing the same song, while their soldiers shoot at each other a few miles away. And they’re singing American and British pop music.
China is especially compelling for me. I think most of us know very little about the Chinese people and Chinese culture. I still involuntarily hearken back to pre-war China, with people in sampans and sun hats working in the rice paddies — completely irrelevant ideas of mine, by the way. The Chinese can sing Alecia Beth “Pink” Moore’s songs with the best.
So can singers from Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan … well, the list is almost endless. A common theme is the presence of American, British, and Australian judges in many of the venues. Boy George in Australia, lots of Brits in the U.S., lots of Americans in Britain. Bulgaria, Cambodia, Croatia, and Thailand are hitting every note of Coldplay, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, and … Bob Marley. “No Woman, No Cry” is just a great song in any language.
What the past few weeks of reality voice competitions have done for me is remind me how much we have in common, even when we don’t speak common languages. I found myself listening hard to the Dutch and Germans and French, the Indonesians at Thais and Cambodians, the Turks and Vietnamese and Russians, and trying to catch the telltale phrase or pronunciation that would betray their origins. I couldn’t read many of the names or titles but the songs were perfectly well known and beautifully sung, mostly.
I’ve traveled a long way in more than 50 years, and I appreciate the differences in our cultures and traditions that make us unique. Today I appreciate the power of music to bring us together, often is spite of our best efforts, always for the best.