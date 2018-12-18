The thing about living in wild places is things can get pretty, well, wild. Take Tuesday of last week, for example. I was minding my own business when my wife called me upstairs to see one of her favorite deer grazing in the garden. The doe doesn’t have a name but Audrey knows her children and she thinks of them like family.
We have lived here for 15 years. Quite a few generations of deer were born right here under our bedroom window or under the back deck. The reason new mothers and their young fawns hide here is the peace and solitude of our home in Custer. Bucks wait out the hot summer sun in the shade of our cedar fence. So, Audrey knows them, and they know Audrey, and they come to see her in the evening, responding to the sound of her voice as they have since they were born.
Of course, they’re a nuisance and make planting gardens such a problem. The population ebbs and flows but mostly flows as the years go by. The city announces programs now and then to thin the herd, something sharpshooters (hopefully) do at night when we are sleeping, none the wiser.
Well, Tuesday the doe in the garden and her youngster were standing in the small front garden and something was amiss. Mom had a wire tomato cage wrapped around her body in a way that compromised her movement and looked pretty uncomfortable. I took some pictures. “Call the GF&P,” Audrey said. “Get them over here and help her,” she said.
Great Idea, I thought. I called the Custer dispatcher. We have a doe out here stuck in a tomato cage. Could you let GF&P know? Awww, said the kindly dispatcher. People have been reporting that poor deer for three days. I’ll let them know, she said. Great. We waited. About two hours later, after Audrey asked me several times to call the dispatcher again because no one was here yet, Ron Tietsort showed up. He drove the ridge looking for the doe and couldn’t find her. I finally went outside and led him on foot to areas I knew she would hide out and, sure enough, we found her beneath an ancient pine in Julie Oswald’s yard on Buckhorn.
I decided to leave at that point and wait for events. Shortly, another officer arrived and parked on the steep part of my driveway. He hurried out of the truck, armed himself, and, with a hand up from Ron, got in the back of his truck to set up a plunging shot at the deer beneath the tree. For reasons I can’t explain, I thought it was a dart gun. I certainly hadn’t thought to ask what they were going to do.
By this time, my wife was outside on the front porch in her Uggs and my daughter and I were in the kitchen, watching everything unfold. Up came the rifle and, Bang!, it was over. Of course, I was astonished. My daughter was speechless. “You didn’t tranq it,” Audrey asked? No, said the officer. “Can anybody use a deer? I’ll help you drag it up.” Just in time I lunged through the front door and grabbed Audrey around her shoulders, and led her inside before she could respond.
“What we have here, is failure to communicate,” as a southern sheriff once famously said in “Cool Hand Luke.”
The officers expected to do just what they did. Audrey expected them to tranquilize the deer and rescue it. Nobody’s fault. Just a misunderstanding.