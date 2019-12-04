There’s an old family in the Black Hills and West River named Pechota, legendary really. Grandma Mary Pechota passed away this year but not before branding her astonishing wit and wisdom on her rising generations.
I know some Pechotas. Son Terry is a lawyer. Grandson Todd is a firefighter. Both men are leaving their own bright trails for those coming after. Mary was a Lakota. Her choice to blend the Old Ways with the New Ways resulted in a sum much greater than the parts.
Living between two worlds was never easy but was worth it. I’m glad this family made the effort. The way forward for all of us is lit by pathfinders like the Pechotas and I am grateful to know some of them and something about them. Terry helped my friend through a tough divorce. He’s a passionate and well-known attorney. Todd organized and led people and help for hurricane victims, worked on the space shuttle recovery, and saved too many homes and lives to count in his years as one of the Nation’s top incident commanders. In the course of those efforts, I watched him grow into a great leader of first responders. His perseverance and tenacity served us well for the last 20 years.
I appreciate him, his family, and his legacy. But, this is not an obituary. Todd is not gone though he just accepted a job with the Rocky Mountain Regional Office of the United States Forest Service in high-level fire policy and planning. It’s a great fit for Todd as he winds up a storied career. The Black Hills are home and his main base and that doesn’t change. His family ranges from the Nebraska border to the Hills in an ancient pattern of his people, Great Plains tribes and Bohemian pioneers who crossed the Missouri and settled in Western South Dakota starting around 1765. It’s a long time to live in a place. It’s the kind of time that allows people to get to know things at a core level, maybe even cellular. I remember talking with Todd about a hard winter in the mid-2000s.
Just wait, Todd said. When real winter returns to the Hills…it’ll get rid of all the riff-raff. He was talking about us newcomers who moved here but are not from here. I wondered at the time and held my peace pending further light and knowledge. Well, that further light and some bone-chilling knowledge arrived last year in the form of the worst wettest winter on record for these parts. There was deeper snow in the winter of 1949.
People are better able to handle the vagaries of the weather today than they were long ago, but the prophetic words Todd spoke proved true. The real winter is back. I asked Jack Linde what he thought about these last two winters.
Jack spent time in the Korean War on the island of Okinawa arming airplanes and driving bulldozers in the sand. He came home to carry on his dad’s sawmill business at Custer. Worst winter I ever saw this last year, Jack said. He said in ’49 the snow came up to the second story windows of homes in Custer, but the winter of ’18 beat it for the sheer amount of moisture, the number of bitterly cold wet days, and a sense that the spring would never really arrive. Summer was too short. Jack never really took his coat off. I’ve been here 16 years now, long enough to recognize the authentic voices and experience of Hills people, thanks to pathfinders like the Pechotas and Lindes.