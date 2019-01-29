Often forgotten in the rush of my daily personal interests is the good that people do, usually for my benefit, whatever their calling. This is particularly true for politicians. Most politicians have my best interests in mind, and I need to acknowledge their efforts at the beginning of this promising new year.
Politicians are not born. They are raised and schooled, tried and forged in the fires of public life. They win office at high personal cost. The same may be said of the people who support them as staff officers. It takes a village … heck, it takes a lot of support to help a senator or congressman to physically operate every day.
The pay scale is modest. Senators Thune and Rounds make less money, on paper, than a Forest Service regional forester. The base salary does not include all of the perks and additional pay for travel and staff, and keeping the lights on. The base salary certainly doesn't account for the millions of PAC dollars. But regional foresters have their own perks.
Regional foresters don’t have to run for election. They go through a long and challenging climb from the ranks to leadership over a several state area, but the process of their elevation is mostly opaque, a matter for insiders in back rooms to decide. Senators Thune and Rounds got where they are in the full glare of bright lights and steely-eyed observers.
If we are known by our friends, then John and Mike are substantial people; good men with good intentions. Sen. Thune had already taken on our robo-calling fiends in proposed legislation before I wrote a recent column asking if he was interested. Qusi al-Haj, John’s West River staffer, sent me the bill. Thanks, John and Qusi.
Gov. Noem makes less money than forest supervisors, at least from her governor's salary. Considering her daily schedule for the next four years, it's not much money. While her election may have been a foregone conclusion, she did not take it for granted and worked hard to make it happen. Like most productive South Dakotans, Kristi is not afraid to work.
There were no real surprises this last cycle, and I didn't stay up late waiting for election results, but I did have a flash of insight when I read the paper the morning after. I saw Kristi rising from a fiery furnace, just like Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones, triumphant for all women after these centuries without a voice: Powerful and G-Rated.
The first time I met Kristi was at a public meeting at the ranger station at Rapid City. She was dressed in a gray corduroy western suit, a jacket and jeans, boots and a nice shirt. Her hair was cowgirl long, and she was somewhat shy or cautious. A camera lens 2 feet from your face is unnerving, and I knew it, but I was a public information officer, and we both did our jobs.
She listened well and spoke when necessary. She wasn't long-winded, and she did not grandstand. In many respects, she was a mirror image of Stephanie Herseth, who she replaced. She was uncomfortable for a moment, but she stood her ground. Her staff later asked for copies of the photos.
In later years, Kristi grew in stature and reputation. She is a good friend on forest issues. I watched her assume the mantle of her calling, just as John and Mike did, just as Dusty will do. These are good people and they’re on our side. Thanks to everybody who runs for office, and keep up the good work.