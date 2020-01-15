CARROLL: The 2020 Burning Beetle

Custer City will gather January 18 to send the 2020 Burning Beetle back to whatever theoretical hell it came from. The “Vigilance” sculpture dedication, the fat tire bike race, variety show, torch march, bonfire, fireworks, bug crawl, and live music make the Burning beetle festival the most fun you can have in the Hills in mid-January, but it wasn’t always so. This seventh annual whimsical journey to find ways to deal with the shared trauma and powerlessness of the beetle epidemic turned into a celebration of resiliency and strength. Many grim years later.

The funeral pyre made of the slash and branches of the very trees the mountain pine beetle killed in such vast numbers is the engine of its annual destruction. The fire of the winter night is a perfect reflection of the thousands of similar fires burning across the Black Hills as we work to reduce the dead fuel from the epidemic. The embers of the symbolic fire echo the embers of the many fires in a satisfying homage and recognition of a the most significant forest disturbance event at the turn of the Century.