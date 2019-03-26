Jack Wilson is turning 100 this year, and it’s a life worth celebrating. Jack joined the Bureau of Land Management just two years after the agency was created from the Department of Interior’s Grazing Service and the General Land Office. By the time I moved to Boise, Idaho, with the Forest Service in 1987, Jack was 68, already a legend, and at the top of his career as the BLM’s premier fire manager. It’s a title he earned.
Jack understood that his agency was struggling for relevance in a world dominated by superstar public agencies like the United States Forest Service and the National Park Service. BLM was a third leg in the constellation of land management agencies, and Jack knew it. He put his managerial and political talents to work to change things.
Criticized for being co-opted by grazing interests, Jack went back to school and got a degree in forestry so he could stand equally with foresters. Wanting to understand the intricacies of government, Jack got a Master’s degree in public administration. These degrees, added to his degree in range conservation, leveled the playing field for Jack academically and professionally.
Jack knew the way forward for BLM lay in wildfire expertise at a time when forest fires and range fires were classified separately and funded differently. Range fires were not taken as seriously as forest fires. Jack worked to combine the two fires into “wildfires,” a single designation, funded equally. The nature of the fires had not changed but they were now equal before Congress and funding flowed accordingly. Jack expanded this definition to include tundra and black spruce fires in Alaska, an area largely ignored in the fire world.
Already established but in its very early form, the Boise Interagency Fire Center struggled under BLM leadership to find a foothold in the wildfire army led by the Forest Service. Jack fought hard to establish BIFC as a national clearinghouse for wildfire operations. With political backing by some of America’s senior and most influential senators and congressmen, Jack brilliantly led BIFC in the teeth of Forest Service opposition. The Forest Service finally joined Jack’s effort in self-defense. As icing on the cake of his victory, Jack got the Forest Service to pay 70 percent of the “interagency” fire bill for what would become the National Interagency Fire Center in 1993. It’s a victory that rankled with my father, a senior Forest Service fire leader, to the end of his career.
The Forest Service resisted this effort. To this day, the Forest Service fire director is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and not at NIFC, where the fire directors of other agencies, principally in the Department of Interior, are stationed. A surrogate oversees Forest Service operations at NIFC.
Under Jack’s leadership, the BLM and NIFC established a national training facility at Boise, Idaho, where senior fire leaders go for intensive training in fire management, a direct challenge to the Forest Service’s national training center at Marana, Arizona. On Jack’s watch, a BLM smokejumper base flourishes at NIFC, just a few miles south of the Forest Service jumper base at McCall, Idaho. The National BLM fire engine facility builds custom equipment for the special task of fighting fast-moving grass fires.
Jack’s name is prominently displayed on the entrance to the NIFC headquarters at the airport in Boise as it should be. NIFC may be the titular headquarters for our national wildfire fighting efforts, but it is unequivocally a monument to one man’s vision and personal efforts to build a solid foundation for the BLM into the future.