It’s one of the ironies of American life that the Democrats are the party that historically opposes the government, and the Republicans are government champions. This central theme of the past 170 years informs every epoch of our political history in some important way.
During Reconstruction in the post-Civil War South, Democrat opposition to integration led to the party actively supporting and funding the Ku Klux Klan, arguably the party’s military arm. Lincoln stood for civil rights and equal opportunity. The Democrats led the reactionary forces arrayed against government policies. Ulysses Grant bemoaned the Democrat influence and actions in the South aimed at restoring the antebellum status quo, a feat they accomplished for all intents and purposes until the party embraced integration in the 1964 Civil Rights Act, almost 100 years after Appomattox.
The Democrat approach to resolving the Civil War included conspiring with Southern politicians and agents to conclude a separate peace with Jefferson Davis. They worked to bring England into the war for the South and actively solicited aid against the federal government, inside and outside the country. It’s a long list of rebellion, a tradition that dies hard among the party faithful.
While Republicans including Lincoln have traditionally sought limited government and government in line with the purposes of its creation in the 18th century, they have nevertheless championed a strong central government for the purposes of maintaining the Union and strengthening our outward-facing foreign policy. Union, both in fact and as an ideal, was the only issue upon which Lincoln would not negotiate. The government was viewed as a means to protect essential American rights and defend the Constitution, private enterprise, and freedom.
The Democrat party has used that same central government to engineer social agendas aimed at redistributing wealth through taxation and to further the politics of tribalism in an effort to weaken and make dependent the greater body politic for narrow political aims. It is the politics of disunion. Think Obama Care and multiculturalism in government.
This drive to define American government in terms of the politics of scarcity begun in the Johnson era, combined with the hard-left move to socialism in the present day, are counter-productive for a strong limited government and a cohesive American narrative. We are losing our “One Nation” view of ourselves as a strong and worthy nation in favor of a deeply dysfunctional view of ourselves as a loose association of special interest groups, an unanchored polity of self-identity and factionalism.
Welfare and regulations soar during Democrat administrations, just as regulations and the welfare state are limited under Republicans. The Democrats trust government to make decisions for our national economic health absent private sector experience and input. The Republicans turn to the private sector as the cornerstone of our strength as a nation. Our economic, social, and cultural traditions have never been usefully informed by socialist doctrines.
The coming election will revolve on these two underlying issues; the role of government as protector of individual rights and the ascendancy of the majority in one nation, and the government as a social engine used to redistribute wealth from those who have to those who don’t. It will be a contest between those who understand that we are weak when we are shattered, and strong when we are one. It will be a contest between the narrative of shame and the narrative of good and might.
Seen in this context, the Democrats have not fielded a credible candidate for the coming elections. President Trump, whatever else we may think, still represents the strength of our indivisible union, warts and all.