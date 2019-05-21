The dominant narrative in the news is that our president is a crazy man and a fool and everything is filtered through that lens. To hear the media tell it, we shouldn’t be a viable nation at all. This is troubling because there’s another narrative running through the Sunday talk shows and deep in the back pages of major news magazines.
This narrative holds that President Trump is a rough and tumble guy who’s been moving major policy initiatives forward against opposition from the Democrats.
President Trump is a sucker and an idiot, the pundits say, for muffing the China trade deal. We were apparently doing just fine with China the way things stood under his predecessors. The Chinese were stealing our software and our codes, copying our high tech and hardware and had an open door to our patent office, and that was great. Why rock the boat?
The back narrative says we were being played for suckers, that the Chinese were robbing us lock, stock and barrel for a handful of silver. It made me wonder if I was hearing things.
Apparently, President Trump is the only guy in the White House in modern memory who has a business background. That’s important because he knows how to play hardball with people who were having their way with our earnest but ignorant, past bureaucratic administrators who had no experience doing the hard work, the risk-taking, and the bluffing that have to happen to get other business people to play ball.
Mr. Obama’s credentials were a lifetime in NGOs and government. So, when he was being shaken down by the Chinese and Mexicans and Iranians, he didn’t understand what was happening and had no experience and knowledge to respond. If everybody would just get along, things would be fine; sort of a Rodney King model of trade relations.
It seems that the president is not OK with the trade deals made by people with no trade deal savvy. He’s rewriting those agreements. We will have to pay more for cars and manufactured goods. We may find it cheaper to start building stuff at home.
The Chinese manufactured more steel than all the other nations put together in order to crash everyone else’s steel industry and force other nations to come to China for steel.
So, President Trump is taking action that may kick start steel in America. Farmers will have to adjust to the tariffs on soybeans, but the government is going to supplement their incomes, so they’ll be alright.
The point is, President Trump is not an idiot whatever his other failings. He’s got a strong family and a great sense of the art of the possible. He’s actually talking to North Korea. CNN says he blew the North Korea nuclear deal, but that’s just hogwash. He started the deal in the first place. The worst case would be no deal, which is exactly where we started. The best case is a major change in our combined nuclear safety, worldwide.
Then there’s the Iranian deal. President Obama, due no doubt to his lack of experience and his willingness to believe our enemies to just get along, was funding the Iranian fight against us and Israel. President Trump stopped paying them and the Iranians are protesting. I get it. I’d rather have them mad than happy with us paying them millions. It’s safer to take out their nuclear facilities than to fund their war of conquest in the Middle East.
President Trump should get credit where credit is due. His record at this point is at least as good as Reagan’s.