Like many of us, I get desperate to change the world … and then I change myself and leave the world to its own lights. But some things just have to change.
Driving in a big city this past week, I got one of those robo-phone calls. I have a list of hundreds of blocked calls from all of my friends who are robots in Cairo, Illinois, or Upton, Wyoming. I’ve even got robo-friends in Switzerland now, according to my caller ID.
I have a policy that I don’t answer calls if I don’t know who it is. I let the call go to voice mail and I answer the real calls and block the robots. It’s an OK strategy, but it’s cumbersome and it’s an intrusion and it shouldn’t be happening to us.
Some snaky little creeper figured out how to skirt the law and use computers to circumvent telephone company monopolies of the airwaves. They bombard us with unwanted and unneeded calls, mostly about my ObamaCare insurance or my student loans. Snake didn’t do his homework so he doesn’t know I don’t have student loans. And he doesn’t know I have insurance and I don’t need to panic and buy a new policy.
Last week, my grandson tried to call me to tell me about how to get on base for his graduation ceremony from Air Force basic training. I didn’t recognize the number. I didn’t answer the call. I couldn’t call back because it was a friend’s phone and that friend doesn’t answer unknown phone calls either. Isaac is time limited and limited to a certain number of calls. Really frustrating.
In fact, that phone call took my frustration to another level. Our serving soldiers and airmen, sailors and Coast Guard, our Marines and other members of the military can’t call home reliably because we’ve allowed corsairs to steal the airwaves, and our leaders haven’t stopped it. Maybe they don’t know how. Maybe they take campaign contributions from the time thieving marketers who are running our lives and dominating our phones.
I never heard Governor Noem talk about this issue in Congress. I bet she gets calls, too. So, why didn’t she take up that cross and help us all out with useful regulation? Maybe the attorney general will do something for us and gather up other attorneys general to fight this menace. It would be far more useful than increasing prison terms for low level drug offenses. There are already more Americans in prison than there were slaves in the antebellum South. We don’t need longer sentences for drug offenders.
Senator Thune may be thinking about the bright lights of the White House. He’s worried about farm subsidies and the southern border. But I haven’t heard him weigh in on why my phone blows up every day with unwanted calls. Maybe Congress is exempted from robo-friends because even dumb robo-friends wouldn’t push politicians too hard.
Maybe Dusty has had enough and he’ll take on this vastly annoying aspect of our increasingly busy and information-flooded lives. Maybe he’s been outside long enough to want to do something useful while he’s in Congress. Heaven knows regulating the thieves of the air waves would be a public benefit.
I wonder if the Russians have to put up with robo-friends. I somehow think Mr. Putin would figure out a way to get that situation fixed, especially if his grandson couldn’t reach him because he didn’t recognize the number. Maybe a little Russian collusion is in order at the start of this new year. How about a robo-phone call, non-proliferation treaty?