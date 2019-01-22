The angst over the current federal furlough is real enough. It’s a crisis for many families, and, if it isn’t a crisis, it’ll do until a crisis gets here. Many federal employees have now missed two paychecks. Two out of 26 is not everything, but it’s a lot and they won’t get it all back. Yes, the Congress and president will restore their salaries when the government opens, but they’ll be paid what they’re owed all at once, putting them in a new tax bracket. Withholding for federal taxes will be lots higher for the make-up check and, well, it’s just a mess.
David Gergen, a talkie for CNN, laments that President Trump is discouraging future generations from working for the federal government. Gergen was discouraged enough to quit and join private industry, where he could parlay his government service into real money.
Just watching the Congressional leadership at work would discourage most of us from wanting anything to do with the government, never mind being discouraged. Our government is a mess. Well, it’s messy. It’s not a mess like Somalia or Nicaragua, and it’s not a mess like the Sudan or Iran, but it is messy and it was designed to be messy.
There are many of us alive now who remember when government seemed less messy. Maybe we just remember a time when information wasn’t so easy to come by. Watching Spielberg’s brilliant adaptation of Goodwin’s “Team of Rivals” about Abraham Lincoln’s cabinet and government, it’s a wonder we were able to either fight the Civil War or maintain the Union: A miracle, really. It’s also a great reminder about how our government has always been a mess. The Democrats in those days actively engaged in treason in an attempt to overthrow the president and make a separate peace with Davis. They stepped outside the lines to try to bring England in on the side of the Confederacy. Well, maybe not that much has changed.
For those whose careers spanned several presidencies over the past several decades, the chaos of governance is not quite so surprising. There were days mired in administrivia when I lost what little hair I had left, staring at the latest virtual financial training for government employees who didn’t have two dimes to rub together. I think the training was aimed at the top 1 percent who are appointed by the president. The rest of us didn’t make enough money to warrant all the effort.
Every five or 10 years a short round guy and a tall skinny guy would come up from Denver to teach us how to save our pennies and save our dimes. It was called retirement training, and it was designed to help us save money, prepare for life after government, and get our financial houses in order. There wasn’t much to work with but, when I took their advice, I was better off.
During the 21-day furlough in 1995, I gathered with my friends in downtown Boise at a local café. There were a couple dozen of us. Someone invited the media, and we sat and visited about our struggles on camera and on the front page of the Idaho Statesman the next day. While admirable to us, our efforts were not met with universal kindness and approval. It turns out there are lots of our fellow citizens who don’t have a guaranteed check every two weeks, and they struggled to understand our point of view.
Nonetheless, it’s unseemly and ridiculous to have our government out of business. I mean, who does that?