SB 193 ensures school boards develop a formal policy procedure for reviewing and selecting instructional material before it is purchased or made available in a school setting. The procedure must address all instructional material received, including those through grant programs; and allow for input from parents of students enrolled in the district.

SB 193 will also require district policy to provide a formal process in which a parent of a student enrolled in the district may request administrative or board review of instructional material that has been purchased or made available in the school setting, if the parent believes that the material is harmful to minors; or not age- or grade-level appropriate.

Material that meets the legal definition of harmful to minors is rampant in school libraries and curricula across South Dakota, regardless of school districts assuring review processes are in place. The fact is the current process in most districts is reactive, not proactive, meaning pornographic materials are already in the hands of elementary, middle school and high school students via coursework and their school library. School boards and administrators only become aware after the materials are already in use by students, and parents only become cognizant if their child tells them.

We've heard some arguments that no one can review materials before they are available to students. School districts, administrators, school boards, and even individual teachers themselves can't possibly review the materials they are providing to children, and if a child comes across something inappropriate, it is their responsibility to inform their parents. This thin excuse insinuates that teachers, schools, and districts have no culpability for what they directly provide to our children. Ultimately, they surrender responsibility to deliver quality, enriching learning materials rather than items that are the epitome of pornography. These aren't mild concerns from a prudish or puritanical perspective- some of the materials already in our schools could not be published in this newspaper. If a stranger handed this material to a minor on the street, they would be guilty of a class one misdemeanor. When parents place their children into a government-funded public school, there is an amount of inherent trust for those in charge to be stewards of our children's well-being. If a teacher would not show a rated X film, why are they allowed to share reading material, some with graphic illustrated depictions of sex acts (sometimes violent), in their classroom?

So, what exactly does harmful to minors mean? Luckily, this isn't open for interpretation, or random application- harmful to minors is already outlined in South Dakota law. "Harmful to minors" is the quality of any description or representation, in whatever form, of nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse when it: Predominantly appeals to the prurient, shameful, or morbid interest of minors; Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors; and is without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value; "Instructional material," are textbooks and any other material, regardless of format, used to support a student's learning in the school setting; and "School setting," is defined as a classroom, a school library, or any other property of a school district.

Similar legislation has passed in Utah, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. SB 193 will not impose penalties on school districts, administrators, or teachers. Instead, this bill allows for local control while requiring school boards to provide a process for parental input in reviewing and selecting instructional material, a formalized review process for when any concerns occur, and will eliminate any First Amendment concerns seen in other states.

Make no mistake, this is not a book burning. Our schools are funded by taxpayers and charged and trusted to educate our youth. We have a right to expect that our children are not provided with depictions of violent pornography in their classrooms or libraries, a formal review process of all materials before they are introduced, and a standard complaint process for when something is discovered.