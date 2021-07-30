CASTLEBERRY: Empowered not endangered: from the college campus to the inner city

I met Maj Toure recently, the leading force behind Black Guns Matter. His conclusions are stunning. Realistically, the majority of people disarmed in the big cities (Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, for example) are law-abiding, frequently poor, and usually black. The most at-risk individuals living in some of the most dangerous parts of our country have been disarmed. They must adhere to complicated local laws that ignore federal law with hefty fines and jail time and have no access to firearms or firearm safety and training. Yet, criminals always have guns. For some of those big cities with restrictions, a gun disassembled, locked in a safe does very little good when you're attacked in public or in your home in the middle of the night.

Many college campuses have similar gun restriction laws, including those in South Dakota.

When my mom was going to college, while not allowed to be armed, she had an escort permitted to walk with her across campus. Her companion would sit next to the desk to watch over her during class. Afterward, the two of them would head to the library and back to the car for the drive home (this was her Doberman pinscher, Strider, who was given full campus access).